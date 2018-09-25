Sharon Osbourne says she can't keep up with husband Ozzy's sex drive

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s sex life is as busy as ever.

“He’s like a rabbit,” Sharon, 65, quipped on Tuesday’s episode of “The Talk” while discussing what it’s like in their bedroom.

“This is a bone of contention in our house,” she added.

After 37 years of marriage, Sharon says she’s only willing to do the deed on certain dates.

“Birthdays, Christmas at this point in my life,” the mother of three said. “Special occasions. It’s Thanksgiving, why not?”

Sara Gilbert chimed in that Sharon once said she preferred the flu over having sex.

“No wonder he fiddles other people,” Sharon chuckled. “He doesn’t. He’s a good boy.”

But it was Ozzy’s fiddling around town that caused the pair to nearly divorce in 2016.

At the time, it was discovered that Ozzy, 69, was having an affair with hairstylist Michelle Pugh. In total, he cheated on Sharon with six different women – some of whom lived in different countries.

After splitting and then renewing their vows, Ozzy sought therapy for sex addiction.

“I upset my wife and I upset my family and I made a lot of shock and shame,” Ozzy said of his behavior. “I love my wife, and it made me realize what a f—king idiot I’ve been.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.