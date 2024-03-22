Sharon Osbourne says husband Ozzy has 'always been inappropriate' with women: 'The world is different today'

Sharon Osbourne knew exactly what she was getting into when she married her husband, Ozzy Osbourne.

In a new interview, the TV personality opened up about her 41-year-long marriage with the Black Sabbath frontman and explained why she has maintained her loyalty despite him always being "inappropriate with women."

"No matter how much bad behavior or who’s wrong or right in a certain situation, I love him," she told the Mirror. "He’s the only man other than my dad that I’ve ever loved. I just adore him. And I knew what he was before I married him."

"But in my youth, being naïve, I thought, ‘I can change Ozzy. He won’t drink when he’s with me. I’ll make him a nice home and nest and we’ll be happy ever after.’ But that’s not real life," she added. "I knew what he was. I knew he had addictions and I took it on. We can’t go for a wee without each other. It’s ridiculous."

Sharon admitted that her husband has always been known to say exactly what is on his mind with "no filter at all."

"He’s always been inappropriate with women," she said. "We have a nurse at home, quite a large Russian lady, and she bent over him and he goes, ‘Tell me, did you breastfeed your kids?’ And I’m like, ‘You cannot say those things now. The world today is different, you cannot talk to a woman like that, you can get into trouble.’ He goes, ‘But for what?’ There’s no filter at all. He’s got Tourette’s with the truth. It just comes out."

Sharon admitted that the duo has since attempted couple's therapy, but it did not take.



"One session. He lasted half an hour and threw a water bottle at the wall and walked out," Sharon said.

Sharon and Ozzy, who got married in 1982 and share three children, Aimée, Kelly and Jack, have been open about their marital struggles and Ozzy's past drug use throughout the years.

"He was stoned on every episode," Sharon told her fellow "Celebrity Big Brother" U.K. contestants during an episode last week. "He was never sober. He’s never seen it. Doesn’t want to see it, and he never watched one episode [of their reality show, "The Osbournes"]."