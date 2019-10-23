Sharon Osbourne describes complications from plastic surgery: 'I looked like Elvis'

Sharon Osbourne got candid about her recent face-lift surgery during her appearance on Tuesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

The 67-year-old host of “The Talk,” who has been open in the past about her surgeries, was praised by Clarkson for her decision not to hide her cosmetic procedures. However, Osbourne explained that the process of getting work done on her face was not without its complications.

“I am [scared], sure, because you could wake up and look like cyclops. I had this thing where they lifted up my mouth and then for the first week I couldn’t feel my mouth. I can hardly feel my mouth now to be honest with you. I couldn’t find my mouth,” she explained.

“But it was numb,” she continued. “It was up on one side and I looked like Elvis. All the kids and Ozzy were like ‘why are you snarling at me?’ I’m like, ‘I’m not snarling, I’m not doing anything!’”

In September, Osbourne revealed on Season 10 of “The Talk” that she had a face-lift.

“It was five weeks today that I had my operation,” she said. “I had my neck done, my jowls. … He kind of pulled it from the top of my head and put an elastic band in it. But everything was just lifted up. So it looks more refreshed.”

Osbourne has been candid about her cosmetic procedures, writing in her 2013 book "Unbreakable" that “there’s not much I haven’t had tweaked, stretched, peeled, lasered, veneered, enhanced or removed altogether."

The star discussed her operation again during a September appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in which she explained that plastic surgery doesn’t compliment everyone.

“I think, too, a lot of people go in to change too much and then it just doesn't work,” she said.

