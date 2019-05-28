Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News
Published

Sharon Osbourne says she will ‘have a new face’ after next plastic surgery: ‘You’ll like the new one’

By Elana Fishman | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 28Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 28

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 28 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Sharon Osbourne is ready to go under the knife again.

“My next surgery’s booked,” the 66-year-old star revealed on Tuesday’s episode of “The Talk,” adding, “I’m having it in August so when we come back to film in September, I will have a new face.”

SHARON OSBOURNE ATTEMPTED SUICIDE THREE TIMES

“But I like this face,” her co-host Carrie Ann Inaba interjected — to which Osbourne replied, “You’re just used to it, you’ll like the new one.”

Sharon reverted back to her natural chest in 2011 after one implant leaked into the wall of her stomach. "One morning I woke up and one of my boobies was kind of much longer than the other," she said on TV show “The Talk” post-surgery.

Sharon reverted back to her natural chest in 2011 after one implant leaked into the wall of her stomach. "One morning I woke up and one of my boobies was kind of much longer than the other," she said on TV show “The Talk” post-surgery. (Reuters)

The British author and TV personality has long been open about her love of cosmetic procedures, having undergone facelifts, tummy tucks, breast reduction and more in the past. “There’s not much I haven’t had tweaked, stretched, peeled, lasered, veneered, enhanced or removed altogether,” she admitted in her 2013 book “Unbreakable.”

SHARON OSBOURNE CLAIMS SIMON COWELL AXED HER FROM 'X FACTOR' DUE TO HER AGE

As for why she first decided to dabble in plastic surgery, “I didn’t want to look like my mom, because I looked like my mom,” she admitted.

“See, I do — I want to look like my mom,” the show’s guest co-host Rumer Willis quipped, referring to her movie star mother Demi Moore. “Give me the genes!”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.