'Dancing with the Stars' pro Sharna Burgess defends Brian Austin Green relationship: 'This isn’t a showmance'

Sharna Burgess opened up about her romantic relationship with her "Dancing with the Stars" partner Brian Austin Green.

Burgess and Green began dating after the actor split from Megan Fox in 2020. The two revealed they had been together for 11 months during the season 30 premiere of "DWTS."

"For those that say we kiss too much, here’s a full [peach emoji] grab instead," Burgess captioned a photo of the two from practice for the show.

"But for real though, we kissed once in the first show that’s it," she wrote. "This isn’t a showmance, this is real life love and it’s a part of our journey. Every step. Every struggle. Every success. And anyone that thinks it’s an advantage I can assure you, it’s not. ITS [sic] SUPER HARD!"

According to Entertainment Tonight, Burgess was apparently addressing critics who accused the couple of using their relationship to win over voters as well as those who think the pair pack on too much PDA during the show.

In her post, Burgess went on to reveal that the two struggled while practicing for this past Monday's show. The professional dancer admitted it has been "hard" to coach her boyfriend.

"We both wanted to push harder this week because we really want those scores to keep us in the competition, but in the process we had a few moments of feeling hyper sensitive toward each other and struggled to find a happy positive work flow," Burgess added.

"Coaching your boyfriend is hard, and having your girlfriend be the one to tell you all the shit you’re doing wrong is also hard," she continued. "I am still trying to find balance between how much I love him and how much I love to create and coach for perfection on this show."

Green and Burgess earned a 19 out of 30 for their tango performed to Britney Spears' "Till The World Ends."