Shannen Doherty reveals 'elevated' tumor marker level following doctor's visit

Shannen Doherty revealed she’s had a recent health setback.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” alumna wrote on social media she received test results that informed her that one of her tumor marker levels is elevated.

She wrote on Instagram: “One Tumor marker test came back good. Other... elevated. Just means I get monitored and another test. But even after that call, I’m staying positive and taking stock of my life.”

Doherty has been open about her battle with cancer. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2015 and revealed in April 2017 she was in remission.

She revealed on Instagram she went to the doctor on Tuesday for a “tumor marker test and bone density scan.”

She reflected on her results after she received them.

“It certainly helps put things in perspective and reminds you of what you learned thru the cancer journey,” she added. “And I sometimes, need a refresher. As I’ve said before, cancer changes your life in ways no one could ever imagine…”

She noted to her fans “… [by the way], the elevation can be from all sorts of things. Oh and vitamin D... need more of that too.”

Doherty is 46. She is best known for her role as Brenda Walsh on “Beverly Hills, 90201” as well as her role in “Charmed.” She also appeared in films like 1988’s “Heathers.”