Shannen Doherty posts makeup-free photo as actress shares she's over Hollywood's beauty standards

Shannen Doherty is "done" with Hollywood's unattainable beauty standards.

The former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star said as much on Sunday when she took to Instagram to share a makeup-free selfie complete with no filter.

"Watching movies tonight and noticed there were few female characters I could relate to," Doherty, 50, began. "You know, women without fillers, without Botox, without a facelift. Women who embraced their face and all the experience it showed."

She continued: "I have lived. I love that I’ve lived and that my face reflects my life. I survived a lot yes cancer but more than that. I embrace me now. Finally. Done with the perception magazines and Hollywood try to make us in to."

SHANNEN DOHERTY UPDATES FANS ABOUT HER HEALTH JOURNEY WHILE BATTLING STAGE 4 BREAST CANCER

"I want to see women like me. Women like us," Doherty concluded.

Doherty's post was met with praise from her fans and famous pals alike.

"Thank you. We need more of you," model Paulina Porizkova commented. Doherty's former "90210" co-star Jennie Garth left a fire emoji while actress Sarah Michelle Gellar added applauding emojis.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Selma Blair said: "Just thinking [it was] time I fixed my face. Hahahah. I got the same adult face as you … Love you beautiful."

Last February, Doherty revealed her breast cancer had returned and she is now battling stage 4. The actress made the announcement to her fans in an interview that aired on " Good Morning America" at the time.

"It's going to come out in a matter of days or a week that I'm stage 4. So my cancer came back and that's why I'm here," she told Amy Robach.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She added: "I don't think I've processed it. It's a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways."

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 but entered remission following chemo and radiation.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report