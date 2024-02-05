Shania Twain's next career move will be 'up close and personal': It's 'going to be a party'

Shania Twain is headed back to Las Vegas and ready to party.

The legendary country music singer, whose legal name is Eilleen Regina, spoke to Fox News Digital on the MusiCares Person of the Year Gala red carpet about her upcoming "Come On Over" Las Vegas residency.

"It's going to be a party," Twain said. "It's high energy, a lot of interaction. I really want to get up close and personal with the audience, so you'll see a lot of that."

Twain added, "It's just all hits. It's just the hits."

Her first residency was at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace from 2012 to 2014. She returned to Las Vegas and called Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater home from December 2019 to March 2020.

Her second residency was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Twain resumed her shows in December 2021.

This year, she will be performing at Planet Hollywood's Bakkt Theater from May to December 2024.

The "Any Man of Mine" singer was previously on her "Queen of Me" tour from April to November of last year.

The gala on Saturday night honored Bon Jovi with performances by Twain, Bruce Springsteen, Melissa Etheridge, Jelly Roll, Damiano David and Sammy Hagar.

During the night, Twain sang a cover of Bon Jovi's "Bed of Roses."

"I'm so honored," Shania said of singing one of Bon Jovi's songs. "This is a man who has written what I consider a really great classic ballad. It's a song that would be a hit and a classic in any genre."

She continued, "It's so exciting that me, as a very different kind of artist than he is, that I'm singing this song. I hope I make him proud. I hope he appreciates my take on the song."

Bon Jovi's work ethic inspired Twain during her career.

"He's a super hard worker. He has strong ethics. Everything I've ever heard about him from other people – he's just very committed to what he does. I really never got to know him very well, I'm getting to know him better more recently, and I'm really appreciating who he is as a human being."

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the event included an auction of Bon Jovi items to benefit the charity that helps music professionals.