Bruce Springsteen cancels concert hours before start time due to illness

The Boss is taking some time off.

After touring steadily for months, Bruce Springsteen has canceled two tour dates in Philadelphia, citing an unnamed illness as the reason.

A message shared to his profile on X read, "Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed."

"We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows."

The post was made just after 2 p.m. yesterday, hours before the show's start time of 7:30. Fans had already begun preparing for the concert, and some had traveled to attend.

Several people shared that they had flown to Philadelphia from across the country, and a few had even traveled internationally.

"Flew all the way from Sweden to see this concert," one person posted along with a selfie from an airport.

"Sorry to hear about Bruce being ill, that sux!" another wrote. "But when and how are refund details going to be available? I am in town from London (UK) and have 6 tix to Friday's Bruce show, how do I get my $2K+ back?"

As of now, there are no further updates. Rescheduled dates have not been shared, and Springsteen and his team have not revealed what is ailing him.

His next shows are scheduled for Aug. 24 and 26 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. No announcements have been made regarding whether these concerts will continue as planned.

Springsteen's team did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The rock star has been touring steadily since Feb. 1 of this year. He kicked things off in Tampa, Florida, then took the show to Europe before heading back to the U.S. He has not taken any significant breaks, although he was forced to postpone a handful of shows in March, also due to illness.

Concerts were canceled in Albany, New York, Columbus, Ohio and Uncasville, Connecticut, and when that announcement was made, he similarly did not share many details.

It merely said, "Due to illness, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band’s concert at MVP Arena in Albany on Tuesday, March 14 has been postponed. We are working on rescheduling the date so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled show."

E Street Band member Little Steven Van Zandt posted an encouraging message about those concert postponements, saying, "No need to be anxious or afraid. Nothing serious. Just a temporary situation. We will all be back in full force very soon."

Then in April, Springsteen and his wife got COVID – this happened during the short break between the first U.S. leg of the tour and their travel to Europe for those shows, so nothing had to be rescheduled.

After next week's shows in Massachusetts, the tour will continue with several more stops on the East Coast, followed by a stint in Canada before ending with a series of dates in Arizona and California. The final concert is set for Dec. 10 in San Francisco.