Shania Twain reveals decision to pose topless for cover: 'I don't need to hide behind the clothes'

Shania Twain is flaunting her confidence.

The country-pop star left little to the imagination while posing topless for the cover art of her latest single, "Waking Up Dreaming."

"This is me expressing my truth. I'm comfortable in my own skin, and this is the way I am sharing that confidence," she said during an interview with People.

"I think the best fashion is confidence, and whatever you wear… if you're wearing it with that, it's fashionable. I am a woman in my late 50s, and I don't need to hide behind the clothes. I can't even tell you how good it felt to do nude shooting. I was just so unashamed of my new body… It's really liberating."

In the 57-year-old singer’s topless photo, she’s seen kneeling on the ground wearing a white skirt and tie-dyed pink boots. Twain topped off her look with a white cowboy hat and posed with her arms in front of her body.

The "Waking Up Dreaming" track will be included on her upcoming sixth studio album, "Queen of Me," which is set to release on Feb. 3.

Despite making bold moves in her music career, Twain confessed she's dealt with body insecurities throughout the years.

In the 1993 "What Made You Say That" music video, the singer decided to go bra-less and show off her midriff.

"From the very beginning… the very first video… I was ditching the bra," she admitted, to the media outlet.

"But, I was a lot firmer then, so as I grew older, I started feeling a different pressure of, 'Well, your breasts are not as plump as they used to be. Your skin is not as tight as it used to be. Maybe you should start covering it up a little bit more.'"

The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" songstress has carried her confidence through her empowering music.

Twain noted any doubts that she had about her body image inspired her to be bold for her next project.

"I hit this wall and was like, 'Whoa, my confidence is regressing. My courage is dulling. Why am I allowing this? Frig that. I am not regressing. I am embracing my body as it changes, as I should have from my childhood to my teens, as I should be from my taut, 20s and 30-year-old self… I'm not going to be shy about it. I want to be courageous about it, and I want to share that courage in the artwork that I am directing."