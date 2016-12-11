Expand / Collapse search
Published
Last Update January 4, 2017

Shakira and Soccer Star are 'Just Friends'

By Reporter Alexandra J. Gratereaux, | Fox News
Gerard Piqué and Shakira are just friends. Really.

That's what the soccer star claimed, insisting he didn’t know anything about Shakira’s troubles in paradise with Antonio de la Rúa.

According to the Spanish portal, ElPais.com, the FC Barcelona arrived in Spain from Zúrich and told reporters: “You all are giving me the news now.”

After starring in her World Cup 2010 theme song "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" music video, Piqué has been rumored to be romantically linked to the pop star. But he has denied hooking up with the newly single, world-renowned Colombian hip-shaker.

“Shakira and I are just friends," he insisted, "and that’s it.”

