Shailene Woodley talks being cut from 'Amazing Spider-Man 2: 'Was I awful?'

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

After starring in two of the year's biggest films, "The Fault in Our Stars" and "Divergent," there's no doubt 2014 is Shailene Woodley's year. But it's easy to forget the actress was also supposed to appear in another blockbuster smash,"The Amazing Spider-Man 2."

Woodley filmed scenes as Mary Jane Watson, but was ultimately cut from the film. So how did she handle the bad news?

"For a few hours it was literally like, 'Oh, my God, was I awful? Why did they cut me? What are people going to think'" Woodley tells Vanity Fair. But after sleeping on it, Woodley returned to her normal zen self. "I woke up the next morning and I was like, "OK, it makes total sense.' I'm a pretty spiritual person, so I can just sit back and trust that everything happens for a reason, even if my ego doesn't like it."

TV's 24 greatest action heroes

In April, director Marc Webb explained to Movies.com why Woodley was ultimately cut. "There was one little scene at the beginning where she is next door and it took place right around the montage where he comes back and there was another little moment between Gwen and MJ. But it just tipped over," Webb said. "The relationship between them [Peter and Gwen] is so sacred and so powerful, that it just didn't feel right. And it sucks because Shailene is such a f--king great actress and so cool and magical but it was just about having this obligation to this romance that I thought was sacred. It was just one of those things."

As for the possibilities or Woodley reprising the role in the next film, Webb said: "Well, 'Divergent' is a massive hit and I think it's going to be tricky for schedules."