Aaron Rodgers' fiancée Shailene Woodley shares cryptic message after he reveals he's unvaccinated

Shailene Woodley shared a quote about finding your power during "storms" after fiancé Aaron Rodgers revealed he was unvaccinated and had contracted COVID-19.

Woodley, 29, apparently deleted the quote from her Instagram story a few hours after posting it.

"Calm Seas May Bring You Peace, But Storms Are Where You’ll Find Your Power," the "Divergent" actress said on Instagram, as originally reported by Page Six.

Rodgers, quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, revealed this week he had tested positive for coronavirus and would miss Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The quarterback landed back in the headlines Friday as he clarified comments he made at a press conference during an appearance on Pat McAfee's show.

"First of all, I didn't lie in the initial press conference," Rodgers told McAfee. "During that time, it was a witch hunt that was going on across the league, where everybody in the media was so concerned about who was vaccinated and who wasn't and what that meant and who was being selfish and who would talk about it, what it meant if they said it's a personal decision and they shouldn't have to disclose their own medical information.

"And, at the time, my plan was to say that I have been immunized," he continued. "It wasn't some sort of ruse or lie."

"It was the truth, and I'll get into the whole immunization in a second," he added. "But had there been a follow-up to my statement that I've been immunized, I would have responded with this: I would have said, 'Look, I'm not some sort of anti-vax, flat-Earther. I am somebody who's a critical thinker.'"

Rodgers first announced his engagement to Woodley in February of 2021 while receiving his NFL MVP award . Woodley later confirmed the couple's engagement while appearing on " The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ."

"Yes, we are engaged, we are engaged," Woodley told Fallon at the time. "But for us, it's not new news, you know, so it's kind of funny, everybody right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah we've been engaged for a while.'"