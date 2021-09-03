Aaron Rodgers says separation from fiancée Shailene Woodley during football season will be 'a good thing'

Aaron Rodgers has no qualms about spending some time away from fiancée Shailene Woodley during the upcoming 2021 NFL season.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback got candid about his whirlwind relationship with the "Big Little Lies" actress and how the two will spend the coming months focusing on their respective careers.

"It’s a busy work time for her, so [my decision] probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our work," Rodgers, 37, said in a new interview with Haute Living.

"I think it’s going to be a good thing. I mean, her work was shut down for an entire year, and she’s booked a number of projects. She enjoys working and her own routine, which I obviously enjoy, too," he added.

Rodgers returned for training camp in July after skipping out on voluntary OTA’s and minicamp amid a dispute with the Packers’ front office. That same month, Woodley admitted she was "slowly but surely" learning about football through her beau.

"I guess I haven't felt any pressure to, but it's exciting," Woodley said of getting into the sport in an interview with Seth Meyers. "The Packers games are the only ones I find really interesting because I have people to actually root for."

"But it is a whole new world, learning all of the different — I still am always, 'Oh, you scored a goal.' He's like, 'It's a touchdown.' Or I'll be like, 'You crossed the line,' and he's like, 'It's a yard,' or whatever,'" she admitted. "I still can't get it right, but I'm learning, slowly but surely."

The news of Woodley and Rodgers' engagement broke in February 2021 when he announced it while receiving his NFL MVP award . Woodley also confirmed their engagement during an appearance on " The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ." "

Yes, we are engaged, we are engaged," she said. "But for us, it's not new news, you know, so it's kind of funny, everybody right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah we've been engaged for a while.'"

The duo's slow approach to making their relationship public worked in their favor. Woodley, who is based in Los Angeles, has also been vocal about their decision to live in their own "little bubble" before going public with the news.

"When we announced that we were engaged, we wanted to do that only because we didn't want someone else to do it before we did," Woodley told The Hollywood Reporter . "And we didn't do it for months and months after we had become engaged."

"But the reaction to it was really a lot, and so we were like, 'Let's just politely decline [to talk about the relationship] for a little while and live in our little bubble.'"

Rodgers previously dated model Olivia Munn and racecar driver Danica Patrick. Woodley was previously linked to rugby player Ben Volavola.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj and Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.