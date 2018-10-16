Sexy celeb suffers shocking elimination on 'DWTS'

SPOILER ALERT

"Dancing with the Stars" has had its share of shocking eliminations--most notably the ouster of Cheetah Girls singer Sabrina Bryan in season 5.

But Monday night's show served up just as big a surprise as sexy, high scoring hip-hop singer Tinashe was unexpectedly sent packing.

She and partner Brandon Armstrong had consistently delivered polished routines during their four weeks on season 27 and were considered strong contenders for the mirror ball trophy, but got the bad news at the end of the night that their "DWTS" journey was over.

Monday's theme was "trios," in which all the stars had to dance with their regular partner plus another celebrity, and Tinashe and Armstrong danced the tango with para-snowboarder and season 18 "DWTS" runner-up Amy Purdy. They received a score of 26 out of 30.

Purdy told Fox News after the show, "She's so good that I think that the fans believed that they just had it in the bag and they didn't vote. Every dance she's done has been incredible…it's really a bummer to see them go home. It's a shock."

Disney "Zombies" star Milo Manheim got the highest score of the night, 29 for his salsa with partner Witney Carson and former "Glee" actor Riker Lynch, but he was floored by Tinashe's abrupt elimination.

It's about who America votes for," Manheim said. "She was a powerhouse in this competition. I'm just so confused because she's such an amazing dancer."

Manheim now looks like a front-runner, although he tore his hamstring last week.

Giving Fox News a progress report, the 17-year-old said, "It's healing up for sure."

Mary Lou Retton and partner Sasha Farber earned 26 points for their Italian restaurant-themed Charleston with her fellow former gymnast Nastia Liukin.

Instagram model Alexis Ren and pro dancer Alan Bersten got 25 for their tango trio with Maddie Ziegler, while both "Fuller House" star Juan Pablo Di Pace and "Harry Potter" actress Evanna Lynch both garnered scores of 24.

Lynch, who dances with Keo Motsepe, was in the bottom two with Tinashe and said, feeling relieved backstage after surviving the night, "We needed a wakeup call." Her "Harry Potter" co-star Scarlett Byrne was their trio partner.

Former "DWTS" winner and fellow gridiron great Rashad Jennings accidentally kicked DeMarcus Ware's finger in rehearsal, causing a dislocation. Ware's finger was so bent out of shape he sought urgent care treatment, and a doctor popped it back into position so he was able to dance with Jennings and partner Lindsay Arnold. Ex-football player Ware got a score of 22.

"The Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider and partner Emma Slater delivered an Argentine tango trio with NSYNC-er Joey Fatone, earning a score of 21.

Slater's hair got caught on the buckle of Schneider's shirt during their routine, and she explained backstage to Fox News, "I just whipped it out. I didn't care if I pulled out any hair. It was just an instinct and I felt absolutely terrible because it's not something that was John's fault…it deserved higher scores. I was so disappointed that my hair [malfunction] tarnished a dance."

Radio host Bobby Bones and partner Sharna Burgess danced with violinist and former "DWTS" competitor Lindsey Stirling – but the judges didn't like his over-the-top MC Hammer "U Can't Touch This" tribute. Bones only received 20 points.

Although "The Bachelorette" castoff Joe Amabile got the lowest score of the night, just 15 for his salsa trio with his partner Jenna Johnson and reality show co-star Jordan Kimball, the number was so unintentionally hilarious that it brought the house down.

Kimball suffered a wardrobe malfunction, not being able to get his white tank top to come completely off.

Incredibly, however, Amabile survived elimination yet again, while accomplished dancer Tinashe went home.

Next week, the stars will play their favorite characters for Disney night. Giving Fox News a sneak preview, Manheim said he and Carson will be channeling the Disney/Pixar movie "The Incredibles" for their next number.