Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon slams Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal exit: 'F--k off and shut up'

Sex Pistols singer John Lydon criticized how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been handling their royal exit.

"So messy," the British singer-songwriter said during an interview with The Telegraph.

"If you want to be normal and outside of [the Royal Family], then f--k off. Just f--k off and shut up," he suggested.

Although the musician has sympathy for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their decision to part from the royal family, Lydon pointed out that they aren’t leaving quietly.

"I’ve had to make decisions like this in the past. I had to leave the Pistols, I had to break up PiL a couple of times because the situation was unsustainable," he continued.

Lydon referred to his experiences of stepping out of the spotlight when he left the Sex Pistols in 1978. In 1993, he also disbanded Public Image Ltd.

"And if that was their dilemma then please go away, alright? And we’ll love you for it. But they won’t… I’ve never been one for kiss and tell books. They’re very, very spiteful to families and friends."

Lydon’s comments come on the heels of Prince Harry and Markle’s string of explosive tell-alls.

The couple has been airing their grievances against the British monarchy since they stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California, where they now live with their two young children.

In December, the couple released a six-part Netflix docuseries titled "Harry & Meghan" that detailed their decision to make a new start in the U.S. Then in January, Harry’s explosive memoir "Spare" hit bookshelves, which exposed private emotional turmoil and bitter family resentments.

Meanwhile, Lydon has recently dealt with his own traumatic events in his personal life.

His wife of nearly five decades died at 80 after a battle with Alzheimer's disease, last week.

Lydon – whose stage name is Johnny Rotten – cared for his wife, Nora Forster, for years after she was diagnosed with the illness.

However, the Sex Pistols lead singer noted that when his wife was alive, the one thing she didn’t want from anyone was "pity."

"We know there’s people worse off than us. A lot of the media have slanted it into some kind of self-pitying dirge about our situation. We’re dealing with it the best we can. That’s our advice to others…let’s just help each other a little bit more."

