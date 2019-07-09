'Sex and the City' star Kristin Davis gets emotional discussing the racism her adopted kids experience

“Sex and the City” actress Kristin Davis got emotional while discussing the racism she says her adopted son and daughter experience on a regular basis.

Davis, best known for her role as Charlotte York Goldenblatt on the hit HBO series, is the mother to a baby boy whom she adopted in 2018 as well as 7-year-old Gemma Rose, who she adopted in 2011. The 54-year-old actress appeared on “Red Table Talk” with hosts Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris where they discussed the intricacies of adopting and raising black children as a white adult.

“This is what I want to say, from a white person adopting [black children]: You absolutely do not fully understand. There’s no doubt. There’s no way you could,” Davis explained. “It’s one thing to be watching [racism] happening to other people and it’s another thing when it’s your child. And you haven’t personally been through it. It’s a big issue.”

'SEX AND THE CITY' STAR KRISTIN DAVIS GIVES HOPE FOR A THIRD MOVIE

Davis spoke candidly about some of the racism her daughter experienced in her short life thus far. She even teared up at one point, recalling a story from when Gemma was just a baby.

“When I was holding her in my arms, people would say to me, ‘Won’t she be a great basketball player?’” she recalled. “I would just have to be like… ‘This is a baby. How could you say that without just being… mortified!?’”

She also recalled a more recent incident when she was watching Gemma wait in line for the swings on the playground.

“This one girl, in particular, would stop swinging, would hold the swing, would call to another white girl across the yard and say, ‘I’m holding the swing for you,” she explained.

JADA PINKETT SMITH CONFESSED SHE FELT 'DEPLETED' IN MARRIAGE AND NEEDED TO 'TAKE TIME OUT FOR ME'

The star noted that she eventually complained to the administration and was rebuffed when she suggested her daughter’s race played a factor. While Davis acknowledged she didn’t know what the little girls holding the swings were thinking, she explained that giving them the benefit of the doubt didn’t help her daughter’s feelings of being treated differently than the other white-skinned girls around her.

“I will never be black no matter how hard I try,” Davis said. “I will never be able to say to Gemma: ‘I understand because this is what happened to me.’”

The star concluded by noting that she’s doing everything she can to expose her children to the black community and to educate them on what she sees as institutional racism in the United States.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I don’t want to miss something or under the crazy white privilege assumption that everything is going to be fine,” she explained. “We have to deal with reality and we have to prepare them.”