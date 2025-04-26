Selma Blair says she's 'truly relapse-free' after 7-year battle with MS

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Selma Blair shared a positive health update on her battle with multiple sclerosis.

The 52-year-old actress, who first announced she had been diagnosed with MS in 2018, revealed Thursday she is "truly relapse-free" from symptoms of the chronic, autoimmune disease.

"I am doing amazingly well. I've been feeling great for about a year," the "Legally Blonde" star told People magazine. "But I am finally well enough to really, genuinely ... I always try and feel my best, but now that I actually have stamina and energy and getting out and going out isn't so scary."

Now that her health has improved, Blair told People she is putting more thought into what she hopes to accomplish in the future.

"It's funny. I haven't spent enough time having dreams. And now it's like, ‘What are my dreams?’" she said.

"I think maybe since the diagnosis … you're just tired all the time. I spent so much of my life so tired from being unwell that I think I just was trying to get through the day," Blair explained.

"And now it's like, 'Wait, I realize I don't know what my goals are.'"

The "Cruel Intentions" star shared that her current plans are "much more career-oriented," telling the outlet she "would love" to return to acting and already has a few projects lined up.

In January, Variety reported Blair was making her acting comeback in three upcoming movies, including the Israel-Hamas war drama, "Stay Forte," the supernatural thriller "Silent" and "There There," a drama about twin brothers directed by real-life twins Michael and Mark Polish.

In addition to acting, Blair, who authored her 2022 memoir "Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up," told People she has plans to write a "young adult book" in the fantasy genre.

Since revealing her diagnosis, Blair has been open about her struggles with MS, and she has used her platform to raise awareness and support others suffering from the disease.

While speaking with People, the actress said she will continue "advocating for people with chronic illness and getting better and what that looks like when you haven't made your wishes. How do we give ourselves a new life force?"

In August 2018, Blair revealed her MS diagnosis in an emotional Instagram post.

"I have #multiplesclerosis. I am in an exacerbation," she wrote in part. "By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix, I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps.

"But we are doing it," she continued. "And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best."

Blair has been in remission from MS since 2021, after she underwent stem cell transplantation to treat the condition.

The actress previously chronicled the ups and downs of her battle with the disease in her 2021 documentary, "Introducing Selma Blair."