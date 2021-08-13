Selma Blair explores MS diagnosis in documentary: 'I was told to make plans for dying'

Selma Blair is holding anything back in her upcoming documentary "Introducing Selma Blair."

The actress, 49, explores what her life is like after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2018. In the trailer for the discovery+ film, Blair shares intimate details about the ups and downs she faces every single day.

"I would like it to be as dramatic as I am. I was told to make plans for dying," she says in the doc's first trailer. "Not 'cause I have MS, because I'm fighting MS."

In the teaser, fans see the "Legally Blonde" alum making jokes as she struggles to climb stairs and elsewhere they hear her crying on the phone to a friend.

Since her diagnosis, Blair has struggled at times to walk and speak. She began using a cane to help steady herself. In 2019, she started using a pedal-less non-motorized walking bike.

In an interview with Good Morning America in 2019, the "Cruel Intentions" star said she cried after learning she had MS.

"They were tears of knowing I now had to give in to a body that had a loss of control, and there was some relief in that," Blair said.

"Ever since my son was born, I was in an MS flare-up and didn't know, and I was giving it everything to seem normal," she recalled. "And I was self-medicating when he wasn't with me. I was drinking. I was in pain. I wasn't always drinking, but there were times when I couldn't take it."

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society describes MS as "an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body."

The cause of the disease is still unknown but it is believed to be a combination of environmental and genetic factors. The organization notes that there are an estimated 1 million people living with MS in the United States right now.

"Introducing Selma Blair" hits select theaters on Oct. 15 and on the discovery+ streaming platform on Oct. 21.