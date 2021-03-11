'Selling Sunset' star Amanza Smith ready to talk about her ex in upcoming season

"Selling Sunset" star Amanza Smith hasn't seen or heard from her ex-husband, Ralph Brown, since August 2019.

The former couple shares two kids together and the reality TV star is ready to talk about their situation on the popular Netflix show's upcoming fourth and fifth seasons.

Smith -- an interior designer and artist -- told Fox News that she was purposely vague about her relationship with the former NFL star during Season 3.

"I wasn't a fully single mother when we started filming, so my kids had a dad that was very much present," she revealed. "They saw him every other week for a whole week. And that's how it had been for eight years."

The 44-year-old explained throughout filming she had "no idea what happened [with Brown] or what was going on. I was very apprehensive to give too much detail and tell the camera exactly what was going on."

"When I watched the show back, it doesn't translate very well to the audience. It's very vague and that was on purpose because I didn't really know what to say," Smith added.

The exes have daughter Noah, 10, and son Braker, 9, and split in 2012.

"After seven and a half months of filming and nothing had changed and he was gone. I started to open up a bit more about it in season three. And then when the show came out and I started doing press for the show, I was very open and honest about it because nothing had changed. So everything kind of evolved. I think if we do start to film another season, I'll be able to be more honest and kind of give a better picture of exactly what is going on, because I think it's such a mystery still even to the people that know me closest. I've just accepted that this is my reality and I'm not trying to protect him anymore," she said.

Smith praised herself for being a good single mom and stepping up after being put in a "tough" position.

"I struggle with the mom guilt," she said of putting in long hours at work sometimes. "I also know my kids are super cool and understanding and respectful and intelligent, and they know it's for a reason."

The TV personality also said her castmates have supported her as much as they can.

"If someone's going through something tragic, we all show up for that person, you know, in whatever way that may be," Smith described.

And she's still hopeful about the future and wants to get married again one day. "I would love to be married again in the future. I definitely want to do," she said.

Brown didn't respond when Fox News' reached out for comment.

"Selling Sunset" Seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix.