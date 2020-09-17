'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause reveals 'people have left' Oppenheim Group: 'The brokerage has split'

Chrishell Stause, one of the breakout stars from Netflix's "Selling Sunset," revealed that many people at the real estate firm, The Oppenheim Group, have left.

The reality TV series follows real-life agents as they sell high-end real estate in Los Angeles to wealthy clients.

"Some people have left," she confessed on "Good Morning Britain" on Thursday, and if a fourth season is greenlit, she promises there's "a lot to pick up on."

'SELLING SUNSET' STAR CHRISHELL STAUSE REVEALS SHE LEARNED OF HUSBAND JUSTIN HARTLEY'S DIVORCE FILING VIA TEXT

"The brokerage has split," the 39-year-old teased.

"I have to say, a lot of us get along so well, it's like a dysfunctional family. There is some splintering happening in the group but that's real life," Stause said.

She added, "I'm not going to sugar coat it. We're not all friends, we don't all get along. But we try to."

After Season 3 premiered on the streaming service, it was confirmed that Brett Oppenheim left the firm and his twin brother Jason, whom he ran it with.

CHRISHELL STAUSE CALLS DIVORCE FROM JUSTIN HARTLEY A 'TRAUMATIZING TIME IN MY LIFE'

Stause hinted, "Season 4, they haven't announced anything officially, but I think we'll hear something very soon."

During the last season, the "All My Children" actress went through a very public divorce from "This Is Us" actor Justin Hartley. She's now trying to move forward with her life and just debuted on "Dancing with the Stars."

"Oh yeah, now I'm dancing -- I've got pro dancers teaching me dance moves every day, I definitely don't have anything to complain about," Stause described. "I can't say I'm very good at it but I'm having a lot of fun trying."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She said of her split: "It was really tough, but that was a while ago and now we're onwards and upwards."