'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause reacts to fans calling out her ex Justin Hartley

Chrishell Stause is reacting to social media users weighing in on her divorce from Justin Hartley.

When the third season of "Selling Sunset" debuted on Friday, fans got a glimpse into the recent divorce between Stause, 39, and Hartley.

In an emotional scene, the soap star tearfully explained that Hartley, 43, allegedly told her over text that he'd filed divorce papers.

'SELLING SUNSET' STAR CHRISHELL STAUSE REVEALS SHE LEARNED OF HUSBAND JUSTIN HARTLEY'S DIVORCE FILING VIA TEXT

Fans of Stause were evidently upset by the news, and they took to Twitter to voice frustration towards the "This Is Us" star, as well as to throw support behind Stause -- some of which, she replied to.

"Justin [Hartley] ended their marriage over a TEXT and she STILL came to support her bully’s wedding ... WHILE dying on the inside?!" wrote one fan, to which, the actress replied with a string of skull emojis.

"Me at your ex though," another fan wrote alongside a GIF depicting actress Kristin Davis saying, "I curse the day you were born!"

"My favorite gif," replied Stause.

'SELLING SUNSET' STAR CHRISHELL STAUSE'S MOTHER DEAD AFTER CANCER FIGHT

The star later spoke out presumably regarding the backlash Hartley and her co-star, Davina Potratz, were receiving on Twitter, according to Entertainment Tonight, though she did not mention anyone by name.

"I SO appreciate all the love you guys have given for #SellingSunset wow!" Stause said. "That being said, some of you are attacking a certain person in defending me. I appreciate the sentiment because certain things made me mad too. But I hate feeling like someone is getting bullied."

In a follow-up tweet, she added: "Want to help empower women and if my tweet has any say at all I just hope you can keep the passion but maybe minus the vitriol..? Love you guys SO much though and LOVE your enthusiam [sic.]!"

CHRISHELL STAUSE REQUESTS TO RESTORE MAIDEN NAME AMID DIVORCE FROM JUSTIN HARTLEY

In "Selling Sunset," Stause opened up to her co-star Mary Fitzgerald about the ordeal.

“I found out because he text[ed] me that we were filed,” she claimed. “Forty-five minutes later, the world knew.”

The star continued: “Because of the crazy way in which this went down, people want answers, and I f—ing want answers."

“In a fight, that’s his go-to, you know? Like, ‘I’m out, I’m out,’” she said in regards to the “This Is Us” actor's divorce filing. “I hate that kind of impulsive stuff, but I always just thought, you know, that’s just an issue that we work through it. If that’s really what you wanted, there are better ways to go about [it].”

CHRISHELL STAUSE CALLS DIVORCE FROM JUSTIN HARTLEY A 'TRAUMATIZING TIME IN MY LIFE'

The real estate professional then opened up about the conversation she had with Hartley after he texted her about the divorce filing.

“I talked to him right after because I thought that must be a joke, but that was kind of the end of the communication. What am I supposed to say? What do you say after that?” Stause recalled.

Her head started to spin with how to handle what she had been told.

“It’s like, now I have to find a place to live," the former “Days of Our Lives” star said. "Now I have to scramble and figure this out, you know?”

The star said she was stunned by the news.

“When I found out, I was minutes before leaving the house for work, so I immediately just grabbed a few things and I just got out of there as fast as I could,” Stause said. “I don’t think I really knew where I was going or what I was going to do, but I just had to leave."

She couldn't believe it was happening to her.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s so weird," the “Selling Sunset” star said. "Like, whose life am I living? I’ve never had an attorney in my life.”

Fox News' Naledi Ushe contributed to this report