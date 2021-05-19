‘Selling Sunset’ star Christine Quinn welcomes first child with husband Christian Richard: ‘Beyond grateful’

Christine Quinn is officially a mom! The "Selling Sunset" star and her husband, Christian Richard, have welcomed their first child together, Quinn revealed in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"Baby C made his grand entrance over the weekend," Quinn, 31, wrote alongside a set of black and white snaps showing off her baby bump.

"I am beyond grateful to my husband, and to all the wonderful doctors and nurses who helped me," she continued. "It was a little scary, but we are beyond grateful."

According to People magazine, Christian Georges Dumontet was born a healthy baby boy, on Saturday, May 15, at 4:22 p.m. in Los Angeles. The newborn weighed 6 lbs., 14 oz., and measured 20.5 inches long.

Quinn relayed to the publication that the entire pregnancy gave her "the most incredible feeling to know that you have created life."

"Baby C is more precious than I could have ever imagined. Nine months seems like a lifetime to wait to meet someone," she said, adding, that while her "protective mama bear mentality is stronger than ever," Quinn’s "sole job is to protect him, to love him and to raise him."

The highly fashionable actress and luxury property broker pressed that her new bundle won’t be lacking in the clothing department either.

"Let's just say he was born with good taste. He has a closet filled with designer outfits that I cannot wait to dress him in!" she said.

Quinn attended the taping of the "MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED" on Thursday, May 13 and welcomed her son on Saturday just a day before the show aired on Monday. She maintained to People that her water broke soon after she arrived home from filming Season 4 of her popular Netflix reality series, "Selling Sunset."

"It was a giant gush of fluid, just like in the movies," she recalled of the intense moment. "I wrapped a towel around my waist and off we went to the hospital. Twenty-two minutes later, Baby C was born via emergency c-section performed by Dr. Steve A. Rad. He was incredible under the pressure and complexity of the situation."

"Baby C was very eager to make his appearance in this world and in dramatic fashion — he got that from his mommy," she added.

As for Papa Christian, Quinn said her husband stayed solid as a "rock" throughout the entire birthing ordeal but she kept mum on the details.

"He was very calm throughout the whole process. One day I might share more about what happened, but for right now, I am humbled and grateful that three of us came home from the hospital," she said, calling the moment she held their son for the first time, "the most magical moment of my life."

"Suddenly, there is a tiny human in my arms," she explained. "It was surreal when I was finally able to hold him and kiss his little nose. I can't believe that we created this little miracle."

Quinn and Richard tied the knot in December 2019.

