Selena Gomez calls out 'The Good Fight' for 'tasteless' kidney transplant 'joke'

Selena Gomez is taking a stand.

The 29-year-old actress and singer took to Twitter on Tuesday to reportedly call out "The Good Fight" for including a "joke" about her kidney transplant.

"I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently. I hope in the next writer’s room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it’s called out immediately and doesn’t make it on air," Gomez tweeted without naming the show.

The Rare Beauty founder then provided a link to a website that allows registration for organ donation.

PRINCE HARRY, JENNIFER LOPEZ, JOE BIDEN AND MORE ATTEND MASSIVE 'VAX LIVE' CORONAVIRUS VACCINE CONCERT EVENT

"My fans always have my back. LOVE YOU. If you are able to please sign up to be an organ donor," she added in a second tweet.

According to People, Gomez's statement was in reference to a mention of her kidney transplant during an episode that aired on July 17. Characters Marissa (Sarah Steele), Jay (Nyambi Nyambi) and Jim (Ifádansi Rashad) were conversing about cancel culture and what jokes in the past were taken too far.

Jokes about "necrophilia," "autism" and "Selena Gomez's kidney transplant" were named as examples of jokes that the characters found to be inappropriate. A source told the outlet that Gomez's belief that her kidney surgery was mocked during the show isn't exactly the case.

"The reference to Selena Gomez is part of a discussion the characters are having about topics that are not okay to make fun of and the idea of cancel culture and being cancelled for telling a bad joke. The reference is that Selena Gomez's transplant is not something you can joke about," the source said.

Reps for "The Good Fight" and Gomez did not immediately return Fox News' requests for comment.

SELENA GOMEZ CALLS ON WORLD LEADERS TO HELP FIGHT CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: 'PLEDGE DOLLARS OR DOSES'

This is the second time in a year that Gomez's kidney transplant has been discussed on a sitcom.

Last December, Peacock’s " Saved by the Bell " reboot came under fire after the first season’s sixth episode saw a pair of Bayside High students debating who donated a kidney to Gomez. The duo argues in the hallway of the school and cannot agree on whether Justin Bieber’s mother or Demi Lovato donated their kidney, and express their anger about not having their phones to prove their claims.

The series continued its joke at Gomez’s expense later in the episode with a graffiti on the school wall that read, "Does Selena Gomez even have kidneys?"

"We apologize. It was never our intention to make light of Selena’s health," NBCUniversal reacted to the criticism in a statement at the time. "We have been in touch with her team and will be making a donation to her charity, The Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research at USC."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The singer received a kidney transplant from pal and "Grown-ish" star Francia Raisa in 2017 after experiencing complications from her lupus diagnosis.

In September, Gomez made a statement when she shared a photo showcasing the operation scar while in a bathing suit.

"When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar," Gomez wrote alongside a swimsuit photo of herself that visibly displays her scar.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I didn't want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through...and I'm proud of that."