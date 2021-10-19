Expand / Collapse search
Selena Gomez shows off brand new bob hairstyle

Gomez has taken risks with her hairstyles in the past, showing off bangs, bobs and even a color-change

By Elana Fishman | New York Post
Look at her now.

Selena Gomez unveiled a brand-new ‘do on TikTok Monday, swapping her long, loose brunette waves for a short, sleek bob.

Actress and musician Selena Gomez showed off a new hairstyle Monday while promoting her Hulu series ‘Only Murders in the Building.’ (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, Files)

And while the point of the 29-year-old star’s rare social media appearance was to promote her watch party for Tuesday’s finale of "Only Murders in the Building," fans seemed more interested in her haircut.

"YOU LOOK SO GOOD WITH SHORT HAIR SELENA," one commented in all caps, while another wrote, "Damn u can rock any hairstyle."

Instead of Gomez's long, wavy hair, fans got a glimpse at her sleek new bob. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Many also compared Gomez’s center-parted chop to the hairstyle her "Wizards of Waverly Place" character, Alex Russo, sported on the Disney series, while several likened it to her 2017 Met Gala look.

The "Wolves" singer often transforms her tresses, having test-driven bobs, bangs and even a buzzed undercut over the past few years.

Most recently, she went platinum blond for the summer, later telling Vogue that she "had the best time" with lighter locks.

Gomez has changed up her hairstyle in the past, even going platinum blonde recently.

Gomez has changed up her hairstyle in the past, even going platinum blonde recently. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)

"I think I’m definitely more of a character when I’m blond," she said. "I felt like I could do crazy things with my hair or try new looks with my makeup. It was just so much fun … I felt so cool and edgy."

And Gomez is in good company with her freshly shorn bob: Kourtney Kardashian and Billie Eilish both recently lopped off their locks as well.

