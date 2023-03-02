Selena Gomez shares photos from fishing trip: 'Texas girl at heart'

Selena Gomez shared several photos of a recent fishing trip with her stepfather and 9-year-old sister on Thursday, writing that she’s a "Texas girl at heart."

"Texas girl at heart. Cali girl for fun and NY gal for the real. Grateful, thankful and blessed lady!" the "Only Murders in the Building" star, 30, wrote on Instagram alongside photos of them holding up fish they caught.

Gomez was raised in Grand Prairie, Texas. In 2018, she shared that she visits her childhood home "every chance" she gets.

"The home I grew up in, from birth to 13... (no one was home when I knocked this time lol) I visit this place every chance I get," Gomez wrote on Instagram at the time alongside of a photo of her sitting in front of the house. "In many ways it very well could have been better than my life today, but I’m grateful for a voice that can enable change today. Even when I don’t know how to do it well or actually want it. I love you Grand Prairie. Thank you."

Gomez's fishing trip post comes days after the "People You Know" singer said on TikTok that she planned to take a social media break amid rumored reignited drama with Hailey Bieber, who married her ex Justin Bieber in 2018.

"This is a little silly," Gomez said in a TikTok live last week. "I'm 30, I'm too old for this. But I love you guys so much and I will see you guys sooner than later." Though the two stars posed for a photo together last year and seemingly squashing any rumors of bad blood, Gomez's fans believe that a TikTok Hailey recently posted – then deleted – was shading the actress.

Fans have pitted Gomez and Hailey against each other ever since Hailey married Justin. On Tuesday, Gomez posted a photo of Jesse Williams on the set of "Only Murders in the Building."

Both posts were flooded with "#teamselena" comments.

Meanwhile, Hailey was slammed with trolls in her comments after she posted a photo of her kissing her husband, writing, "29 never looked so good. Happy Birthday to you best friend!"

"I’m surprised she didn’t turn the comments off," one person wrote.

Gomez opened up to Vanity Fair last month about her difficult relationship with social media.

"I started getting inundated with information that I didn’t want," she said in the interview. "I went through a hard time in a breakup and I didn’t want to see any of the [feedback] — not necessarily about the relationship but the opinions of me versus [someone] else. There’d be thousands of really nice comments, but my mind goes straight to the mean one. People can call me ugly or stupid, and I’m like, ‘Whatever.’ But these people get detailed. They write paragraphs that are so specific and mean. I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety … I couldn’t do it anymore. It was a waste of my time."

"As far as comments, my team will put together a few things that are encouraging," she added.