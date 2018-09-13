Selena Gomez fires back at 'ugly' comment made by Stefano Gabbana

Selena Gomez is clapping back at designer Stefano Gabbana’s cruel comment regarding her appearance — without saying a word.

While out with friends in NYC on Tuesday night, the Coach ambassador, 26, accessorized her off-duty outfit with a sparkling (and sadly sold-out) Ashley Williams barrette that spelled out the word “UGLY,” precisely the word Gabbana used to insult her on Instagram.

Back in June, Gabbana, 55, left the comment “è proprio brutta,” which roughly translates to “she’s so ugly,” under a (since-deleted) photo collage of Gomez’s red carpet looks posted by The Catwalk Italia.

Following Gabbana’s gaffe, celebrity stylists including Karla Welch and Jason Bolden vowed to stop dressing their clients in Dolce & Gabbana.

