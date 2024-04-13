Selena Gomez denies rumor she 'had an affair' with John F. Kennedy's grandson, John Kennedy Schlossberg

Selena Gomez shot down a rumor she "had an affair" with late U.S. President John F. Kennedy's grandson, John Kennedy Schlossberg.

The 31-year-old actress and singer denied the dating speculation in a reply to a fan who reposted the rumor on Instagram Thursday.

In the original post, a fan account for Gomez wrote, "According to a few tabloids @SelenaGomez and John Kennedy Schlossberg had an affair from 2020 to 2021."

"The grandson of the US President John Kennedy promised her the White House and she fell for it," the social media user added.

"Never met this human sorry," Gomez wrote in a comment.

Schlossberg, 31, is a New York City-based lawyer and the son of former U.S. ambassador Caroline Kennedy, the only surviving child of JFK and his late wife, first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Caroline shares Schlossberg and daughters Rose, 35, and Tatiana, 33, with her husband Edwin Schlossberg.

Though John Schlossberg practices law and has expressed an interest in pursuing politics, he previously dabbled in acting. In 2018, Schlossberg made his Hollywood debut in the season 8 finale of the police drama "Blue Bloods," playing Officer Jack Hammer.

Schlossberg has not publicly commented on the romance rumor. In October 2020, he posted photos of a sweatshirt from Gomez's "When We All Vote" merchandise line, according to screenshots shared by a Gomez fan on X, formerly Twitter.

"It finally came!!" he wrote on images that he shared to his Instagram Story. "Whatever it costs!! I have to have it."

Gomez and pop star Justin Bieber had a highly publicized, on-and-off relationship from 2010 to 2018. The "Only Murders in the Building" star previously dated Orlando Bloom, Nick Jonas, Taylor Lautner, Niall Horan, Charlie Puth and The Weeknd.

The "Only Murders in the Building" star is currently dating record producer Benny Blanco.

In December, Gomez confirmed her romance with Blanco, 35. Blanco and Gomez previously collaborated on her songs "Single Soon," "Same Old Love," "Kill 'Em With Kindness," "Trust Nobody" and "I Can't Get Enough."

On Dec. 7, Gomez took to the comments section of an Instagram post about her rumored relationship with Blanco, according to Page Six. She described Blanco as "better than anyone" she has ever dated, adding he was her "absolute everything."

Gomez also wrote the 11-time Grammy nominee "has treated [her] better than any human being on this planet."

The Emmy Award nominee later shared an image of the pair on her own Instagram story.

Last month, Gomez celebrated Blanco's 36th birthday with a slideshow of photos she shared on Instagram.

"Happy birthday baby! Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me. I love you," Gomez wrote in the caption.