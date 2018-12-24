See teenage Meghan Markle belt out 'Santa Baby' at high school Christmas show

Before she was the Duchess of Sussex spending Christmas at Sandringham with the Queen, she was a "Suits" star. Before "Suits," Meghan Markle sang "Santa Baby" at her high school Christmas show.

Footage recently unearthed by The Daily Mail shows Markle mugging for the camera while singing the cheeky Christmas classic with her pal, Natalie Garcia Fryman, who would also go on to become an actress on shows like "Lost" and "Hawaii Five-O."

The footage was from the December 1998 Immaculate Heart High School Christmas show in Markle's hometown of Los Angeles.

Markle, now 37, was a senior in high school at the time.

An audience member told The Daily Mail, "After being a bit of an awkward teen, by this point Meghan has blossomed into an attractive young woman and this show that she was really relishing it. The performance went down really well. The lyrics are quite amusing to think about now."

Those lyrics, of course, include requests for diamonds and a convertible, as well as other pricey presents — all of which she's now acquired courtesy of her royal status (and, by extension, British taxpayers).