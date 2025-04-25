Sean 'Diddy' Combs dealt huge blow ahead of trial as disgraced rapper's team prepares 'swingers' defense

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The federal judge in Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking case dealt the rapper a huge blow Friday, just weeks before the start of his trial.

Judge Arun Subramanian denied Diddy's motion to exclude video evidence from the trial of the rapper physically assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

The defense argued the video, initially published by CNN, had been digitally altered. The prosecution claimed minor adjustments had been made and noted the person who shot the video would be testifying during the estimated two-month trial.

Diddy's team also began to mount the rapper's defense against the sex trafficking charges lobbed at the disgraced music mogul, claiming he was just a "swinger." The argument provided by the defense comes as the prosecution revealed Diddy rejected a plea deal offer.

"There’s a lifestyle, call it swingers or whatever you will, that he thought was appropriate because it was common," Marc Agnifilo said at Friday's hearing.

"Many people think it’s appropriate because it’s common."

Judge Subramanian ruled he would allow the "swingers" defense but emphasized Diddy's legal team could not name other high-profile individuals who engage in the "lifestyle" as an example.

Friday's hearing followed another blow dealt to Diddy's team last week. Judge Subramanian denied the rapper's attempt to delay the start of his trial by two months.

The defense claimed Combs' lawyers had not had "the necessary time to prepare" after the government's filing of a third superseding indictment. The latest version of the indictment was brought against Diddy April 3, and the rapper was arraigned April 14.

However, the May 5 start date for the trial remains.

Prosecutors added two new charges against Diddy in an April 3 superseding indictment after federal prosecutors claimed the rapper engaged in sex trafficking a female victim as recently as 2024. He was accused of transferring the woman, referred to as "Victim 2," along with sex workers across state lines to engage in prostitution between 2021 and 2024.

When the "Last Night" rapper appeared in court March 14, he pleaded not guilty to the government's first version of a superseding indictment. That version lengthened the timeline of his alleged sex trafficking and racketeering behavior and added two more victims.

The prosecution also accused the music mogul of forcing employees to work long hours by threatening them with physical or reputational harm and forcing an employee to engage in a sexual encounter with the musician.

Combs has been under investigation for human trafficking since March 2024.

Diddy was charged with racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution in a federal indictment unsealed Sept. 17. Diddy has maintained his innocence. If found guilty, he faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars or a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Authorities alleged Diddy ran a criminal enterprise through his businesses, including Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises and Combs Global, among others. He used "firearms, threats of violence, coercion and verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse" to fulfill his sexual desires, according to prosecutors.

Fox News' Kirill Clark and Tracy Wright contributed to this report