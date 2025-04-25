Expand / Collapse search
In Court

Sean 'Diddy' Combs dealt huge blow ahead of trial as disgraced rapper's team prepares 'swingers' defense

Prosecutors in Diddy's sex trafficking case claim the rapper rejected a plea deal offer

By Lauryn Overhultz , Kirill Clark Fox News
Published
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial date set, could face life in prison Video

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial date set, could face life in prison

Fox News' Chanley Painter on Combs' trial date being set for May 2025 and the lengthy prison time the artist is facing if found guilty. 

The federal judge in Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking case dealt the rapper a huge blow Friday, just weeks before the start of his trial.

Judge Arun Subramanian denied Diddy's motion to exclude video evidence from the trial of the rapper physically assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura

The defense argued the video, initially published by CNN, had been digitally altered. The prosecution claimed minor adjustments had been made and noted the person who shot the video would be testifying during the estimated two-month trial.

Diddy's team also began to mount the rapper's defense against the sex trafficking charges lobbed at the disgraced music mogul, claiming he was just a "swinger." The argument provided by the defense comes as the prosecution revealed Diddy rejected a plea deal offer.

Sean Diddy Combs steps out wearing a white blazer with matching shirt.

Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal team revealed his "swingers" defense in court Friday. (Prince Williams)

"There’s a lifestyle, call it swingers or whatever you will, that he thought was appropriate because it was common," Marc Agnifilo said at Friday's hearing.

"Many people think it’s appropriate because it’s common."

Judge Subramanian ruled he would allow the "swingers" defense but emphasized Diddy's legal team could not name other high-profile individuals who engage in the "lifestyle" as an example.

Sean Diddy Combs shows off gray hair in court sketch.

Sean "Diddy" Combs' request for a two-month delay in his sex trafficking trial was denied. (Jane Rosenberg)

Chance Combs and Christian Combs arrive at Diddy's court hearing

Sean "Diddy" Combs' children, Chance Combs and Christian Combs, arrive for their father's pretrial hearing March 14. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

Friday's hearing followed another blow dealt to Diddy's team last week. Judge Subramanian denied the rapper's attempt to delay the start of his trial by two months.

The defense claimed Combs' lawyers had not had "the necessary time to prepare" after the government's filing of a third superseding indictment. The latest version of the indictment was brought against Diddy April 3, and the rapper was arraigned April 14.

However, the May 5 start date for the trial remains.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs in a blue shirt stands in court as depicted in a courtroom sketch in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Robyn Tarnofsky

Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in September and charged with sex crimes. (Reuters/Jane Rosenberg)

Prosecutors added two new charges against Diddy in an April 3 superseding indictment after federal prosecutors claimed the rapper engaged in sex trafficking a female victim as recently as 2024. He was accused of transferring the woman, referred to as "Victim 2," along with sex workers across state lines to engage in prostitution between 2021 and 2024.

When the "Last Night" rapper appeared in court March 14, he pleaded not guilty to the government's first version of a superseding indictment. That version lengthened the timeline of his alleged sex trafficking and racketeering behavior and added two more victims.

The prosecution also accused the music mogul of forcing employees to work long hours by threatening them with physical or reputational harm and forcing an employee to engage in a sexual encounter with the musician.

Aerial footage of Sean Combs' Los Angeles mansion being raided

Sean Combs' Los Angeles home was raided by Homeland Security officials in March 2024. (Getty Images)

Combs has been under investigation for human trafficking since March 2024.

Diddy was charged with racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution in a federal indictment unsealed Sept. 17. Diddy has maintained his innocence. If found guilty, he faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars or a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Authorities alleged Diddy ran a criminal enterprise through his businesses, including Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises and Combs Global, among others. He used "firearms, threats of violence, coercion and verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse" to fulfill his sexual desires, according to prosecutors.

Fox News' Kirill Clark and Tracy Wright contributed to this report

