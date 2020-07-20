'SEAL Team' actor John Savage says character's dynamic with son shows how to 'come together' amid coronavirus

EXCLUSIVE: John Savage has seen a lot during his time in Hollywood.

The 70-year-old actor, producer and composer who portrayed Clifton, the Larry Bird shirt-wearing cyclist in the Spike Lee film “Do The Right Thing," recently spoke to Fox News about growing up in the New York City borough and his role in the popular CBS action series “SEAL Team.”

Savage said his experience connecting with diverse races on a regular basis not only shaped his view of humanity, but his approach to performing and how he openly receives criticism from anyone on the set.

"A lot of times people want to give me direction and I want to hear it," said Savage. "I want to think about it. It means a lot."

In "SEAL Team," which has been renewed for its fourth season, Savage plays Emmet Quinn, who shares a fractured dynamic with his son, Sonny Quinn -- played by A.J. Buckley. The show also stars David Boreanaz, who plays Jason Hayes, a Navy SEAL and the Master Chief Special Warfare Operator of Bravo Team.

"SEAL Team” has garnered multiple Primetime Emmy nominations for its delivery and depiction of military service overseas and for Savage, he said he’s happy to share his character’s back and forth with his son, especially in these times amid the coronavirus pandemic as many in the world have reconnected with loved ones and those whom they haven’t seen or spoken to in quite some time.

“A.J. is really committed to his performance on the show and as an actor, that performance is a way to show appreciation for their service,” Savage said of Buckley, whose character has had to experience the tragedy of nearly losing his family’s farm to understand the importance of family.

Savage continued: “David Boreanaz, Jason Hayes is his character -- he's lost several men and women from his company and he's had to keep going back to the next operation with a new squad and this series shows the people coming home, which is why I thought what was great about showing a piece of home life.”

The “Deer Hunter” star said he empathizes with service members who harbor their emotions for fear of being looked upon as weak or vulnerable.

“A lot of them have fear and they're over projecting their abilities,” Savage explained. “'I'm a tough guy. I'm going to be fine,' you know, and you learn that the hard way in life as we are now. Like, wait a minute, I'm going to call this guy I haven't spoken to -- my brother or my family member who is away, I'm thinking about these friends and family. My life has a boundary to it. I'm not going to be here forever. Whatever it is right now I will accept it but I want to call just to say hello.”

Added Savage: "So, you know, whatever people's opinions are, that's their opinion. In the meantime, look [at] what's happening in our world around us. We need each other. You know, we need to respect each other and come together."

The real-life Brooklyn native also drew from his cemented roots and said he understood the anger and emotion being displayed in nationwide demonstrations protesting social and racial injustice and police brutality.

“You know, a lot of people were doing the finger on these marches. OK, but it didn't hurt anybody,” he said. “But there are some people who are emotionally really feeling frustrated. They don't feel a part of the world they're demonstrating in. White or Black.”

Savage said even at age 70 and in these “scary times” he often looks back on certain life decisions and wonders what he could have done differently -- pondering to himself: “Why didn't I know better? Why didn't I make those changes? Why am I doing this? Why didn't I do that?”

He said that today he still “doesn’t really know” and doesn’t “want to admit” why he did certain things in his earlier years in Brooklyn.

“When is it appropriate in terms of being humble? When is it appropriate in terms of making clear your boundaries to another person or giving them your opinion at a certain time? And yet not threatening too much,” Savage SAID. “We’re made to make ourselves even stronger and tougher to cover up our feelings and mistakes.”

The "Last Full Measure" actor continued: “Mistakes -- we’ve got to let go of too. You know, I stopped some areas of my behavior which gave me courage or strength when I was younger. I really enjoyed it. I enjoyed the drama around me and I mean, I'd gotten all my young friends in New York City, man -- some of them lived in a lot of different neighborhoods, all different races. We were invincible. It was all new but it scared me.”

Savage said those uncomfortable experiences simply “didn’t matter” in the grand scheme of things because he knew those around him would help him identify and fit in with different cultures.

“We had tools to use which came in the form of a lot of great people, encouraging us,” he said. “I was in situations in other places -- South Africa -- and sometimes alone with the people who are willing to help me get through different cultural behavior, which was actually welcoming when I gave certain appropriate greetings.”

“So, the team aspect -- as shown in 'SEAL Team' -- is for me, one of the most powerfully moving examples of ups and downs and rights and wrongs and human beings meeting the challenge,” Savage added. “I mean everybody knows A.J. Buckley and Rachel Boston -- God bless them. I'm looking forward to working with them both again.”

The Season 4 return of “SEAL Team” is set to take over the 9 p.m. slot previously held by "Survivor," which was removed amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.