Spike Lee honors Kobe Bryant at Oscars in tuxedo inspired by late NBA star

Spike Lee honored late NBA star Kobe Bryant with his Oscars' outfit on Sunday night.

The “BlacKkKlansman” director — who won the Oscar for best-adapted screenplay for the film last year — hit the red carpet on Sunday while rocking a purple and gold suit emblazoned with the number 24, which was Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers jersey number.

Lee quickly took to Instagram to show off the attire. In his post, he wrote, “Da Lee’s Are In Da House.💜💜💜.”

Lee directed the documentary “Kobe Doin’ Work,” which premiered in 2009. The documentary followed the late basketball legend during a 24-hour period of the 2007-08 Los Angeles Lakers season.

Bryant, 41, was killed in a helicopter crash on January 26 along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.