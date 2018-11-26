Screenwriter apologizes for using N-word to compare anti-vaccination proponents

After upsetting many people with his use of the N-word on social media, Terry Rossio, screenwriter of “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Aladdin,” “Shrek” and more, has issued a public apology on Twitter.

“In a recent Twitter post, arguing against stereotyping and hate speech, I referenced the 'n-word' (the actual word) as an example of what not to do. That was a mistake,” Rossio wrote in a series of three tweets over the weekend. “I am sorry. I now understand that the word has no place in any conversation, ever.”

He continued: “You can't make a point against hate speech and reference actual words of hate speech. That was insensitive and ignorant. I am immediately deleting the post to remove that toxic word from the internet, where it should never appear in any context.”

As previously reported, on Thanksgiving evening, Julie Benson, writer of the series "The 100," voiced her opinion about vaccinations by retweeting a post dedicated to those contributing to vaccination efforts.

After retweeting the post, Benson received backlash from the "Lone Ranger" screenwriter who tweeted at her expressing his disdain for those who allow their children to be vaccinated.

In response to Benson's tweet, Rossio wrote: “My heart goes out to all the parents of vaccine damaged children, who have to not only endure the sadness of their loss, but also the vitriol of ill-informed and insensitive people (such as those here). Anti-Vax is equivalent to calling someone a n----- and makes as little sense.”

Twitter users were quick to pounce on the tweet for what they perceived to be an outlandish comparison and inappropriate use of the racial slur.

Rossio concluded his apology thread by taking sole responsibility for his words, both before and now.

“As the mistake was mine alone, this apology is also mine alone. A deeply felt apology to all. I continue to stand against hate speech and dehumanizing labels in any form.”

Rossio’s initial tweet that used the n-word has since been removed.

Fox News' Morgan Evans contributed to this report.