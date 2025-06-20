Scott Wolf's estranged wife speaks out on 'injustice' after police detention led to days in mental hospital

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Party of Five" star Scott Wolf's estranged wife Kelley Wolf has broken her silence after she was taken to the hospital by police last week.

Kelley, 48, took to social media to share her time at the "mental hospital."

"This whole ‘Control Kelley’ game? I won. So… boo on you. And honestly? That was DARK," she penned on Instagram.

Kelley continued, "If I ever tell the full story of the last six months—hell, even the last six days—you might fall out of your chair. But for now, I’ll say this: Most of it should (and will) be handled between adults and through proper legal pathways."

She did tell her followers that "I’m not a fan of silence when it comes to injustice.

But I am a fan of patience. And apparently, I’m also one of the strongest women a certain mental hospital has ever met."

During the five days she spent in the Utah hospital, Kelley claimed she was "sober, clear and calm." She additionally said she refused all offered medications at the facility.

She continued, "I’m not hiding. I’m just resting. I’ll be by the pool. With my kids. Living my actual, beautiful, grounded, powerful life."

"So yes—I’m really f---ing great," Kelley added in her caption, as she was seen posing on a red chair in a leopard print dress, all smiles. "And if you feel the need to ‘check’ on someone? Try literally anyone else. Just not me. And definitely not my kids."

In another post, Kelley claimed that a few months ago, a group of friends "had me held against my will," claiming that they were "worried" about her.

She added, "Also, I initiated a separation almost a year ago. I’ve been trying to file for divorce for months, but delays with legal counsel slowed the process. Yes, the official petition came from the other party, but let the record show: I’ve been grieving this marriage for years. This isn’t avoidance—it’s acceptance."

"I’m far past the grief. I’m well into the healing. Very much so. Mmkay. I’m not being mean… but I’ve been nice for far too long. If you follow me or watch me on TV I think people would say things like I’m f---ing nice. Well, now I’m f---ing mad. And… happy."

Kelley’s posts comes after a 911 call was made by a distressed unknown caller from the Wolfs' home in Park City, Utah on Friday, June 13.

Fox News Digital obtained dispatch audio from the home, as an unknown caller, whose name was redacted, reported to police that there was a family fight.

"Second time today I've called the police on my brother-in-law. I'm going through a very bitter divorce battle with my now hopefully ex-husband, who's currently filming a movie in Los Angeles and his brother is here… meant to be helping with our children… and I do not feel safe with him in the house," the unknown caller is heard saying in the 911 audio released by the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Reps for the Wolfs did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

On the same day as the 911 call, which was just days after the former couple announced their divorce, Kelley was detained by police in Utah County and taken to the hospital.

The incident, which the Utah County Sheriff's Department confirmed to Fox News Digital, was captured in a video that was previously shared on Kelley's Instagram page.

In the clip, which featured a black screen with audio only until the final few seconds, Kelley was heard speaking to police officers who were detaining her. She also accused Scott of "abusing" her.

On June 10, Kelley, who is a life coach and author, announced that she and Scott were splitting after 21 years of marriage.