Scott Wolf claims estranged wife planned 'false allegations' against him in contentious divorce proceedings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Scott Wolf is breaking his silence after announcing he filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Kelley Wolf.

The 57-year-old "Party of Five" star told People he hopes to keep "this most difficult chapter of our family’s lives" private, but he has chosen to speak out because "the well-being of my children is at stake" and keeping them safe "will always be my priority."

"There are some significant challenges that are making our situation incredibly difficult and contentious, and it is tragic for all involved," he told the outlet. "I was informed of some deeply disturbing and entirely false allegations that were made about me by my estranged wife."

Scott claimed that Kelley told him in a series of text messages that she planned to "make claims" against him which included "psychological abuse, child abuse, child endangerment, stealing with passports."

SCOTT WOLF'S ESTRANGED WIFE SPEAKS OUT ON 'INJUSTICE' AFTER POLICE DETENTION LED TO DAYS IN MENTAL HOSPITAL

"I am now choosing to come forward and share that she has described to me her plans to 'make claims' about me, although she also admitted, 'I do not believe they’re true,' in order to gain an advantage in what she sees as a ‘battle’ in court, and in the court of public opinion," Scott said in his statement. "In order to protect my kids, I am providing the text messages she sent to me where she describes this plan, so there are no questions about her intentions, or the malicious intent behind her false allegations made and/or planned for the future."

Scott said that also in the messages, Kelley wrote that she "was advised to make claims that are possible, even though I do not believe they're true nor would I ever say them to anyone."

"When you accused me of all the things you put in the restraining order, you made me into a villain," the alleged text messages read, per People. "The only way I can fight back is to produce claims that are either the same as yours or greater."

She allegedly explained that she was trying to "create more urgency to get the kids back. Or at least get back joint custody." She went on to make several of these claims in a July 26 911 call to the police, the outlet reported.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

A new agreement was reached in the estranged couple's divorce proceedings on July 15, which granted Scott temporary sole physical custody of their three children, Jackson, 16, Miller, 12, and Lucy, 11. Kelley was given supervised visitation.

"Although her claims are completely baseless and incredibly dangerous, the worst part is that they are traumatic for our children," the actor said. "I hope that anyone who might speak publicly or report on such things, will consider this before spreading any further information from a clearly unreliable and completely compromised source."

He continued, "I continue to ask for privacy and respect for our family, and give thanks all those who have shown their love and support."

Per People, under the terms of the July 15 agreement, Kelley is allowed supervised visits with the children, as well as three phone or video calls with the kids a week, with the ultimate goal of the agreement being that Kelley will no longer need supervision.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The former couple announced they were splitting after 21 years of marriage on June 10, with Kelley sharing on Instagram they "are moving forward with the dissolution of our marriage."

Just days after announcing their divorce, Kelley was detained by police in Utah County and taken to the hospital, after she made "some comments to people that are concerning."