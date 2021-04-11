'Saturday Night Live' mocks Rep. Matt Gaetz again during 'Weekend Update' segment over alleged Venmo payments

"Saturday Night Live" took aim at Rep. Matt Gaetz once again during its "Weekend Update" segment this week.

The Florida congressman has reportedly been part of an alleged sex trafficking investigation, though no charges have yet been filed. During this week’s "Weekend Update" on Saturday, host Colin Jost took aim at Gaetz over a recent report that he allegedly paid his political Joel Greenberg, who is accused of sex trafficking crimes, through the money-sharing app Venmo.

"Our favorite Florida congressman, Matt Gaetz, is back in the news but this time it’s good... I’m kidding, it’s still the sex stuff," Jost began the segment.

"Matt Gaetz who looks like all the dudes from ‘American Pie’ combined, reportedly sent $900 on Venmo to an allege sex trafficker who then forwarded that same exact account to three young women in payments labeled 'tuition' and 'school,'" Jost continued. "Which, if true, would make him the only congressman helping with student loans."

The host went on to lambaste Gaetz for speaking at an event for women on Friday night where he addressed the allegations against him.

"At least Gaetz is taking the allegations seriously," Jost mocked. "That’s why yesterday he spoke at the 'Women for America First' summit, which was a nice change, to see women pay for an hour with Matt Gaetz."

At the event, the embattled congressman, who has denied all the allegations against him, vowed that he will not resign and believes he will ultimately be vindicated once the truth comes out.

"I may be a canceled man in some corners, I may even be a wanted man by the Deep State, but I hear the millions of Americans who feel forgotten, canceled, ignored, marginalized and targeted," Gaetz said.

Elsewhere in the "Weekend Update" segment, Jost took aim at President Biden, who recently issued a series of gun control measures his administration is prioritizing to help address gun violence in the country. Among those actions are rules to stop "ghost guns" that are assembled by the recipient using parts provided.

"Remember how frustrated and angry you get assembling a dresser? Now imagine at the end of that, you had a gun," Jost joked. "Also, I’ve got to say, it’s weird seeing a guy who is basically doing a Clint Eastwood impression be pro-gun control. I mean look at him, you could put him into ‘Grand Torino’ and no one would know the difference."

After co-host Michael Che took the reigns to mock Donald Trump and the CDC’s alleged mixed messaging about the coronavirus, Jost closed out the show with a dig at New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and California Governor Gavin Newsom.

"California Governor Gavin Newsom, who asks his barber for the ‘American Psycho,’ has announced a complete reopening plan that critics say is just a distraction from the governor’s many scandals," Jost said. "It’s a move that has other governors asking ‘did it work?’"

With the final line, a photo of Cuomo, who has faced numerous workplace misconduct allegations in recent weeks, appeared on the screen.