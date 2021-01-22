'Saturday Night Live' announces John Krasinski as first host of 2021

"Saturday Night Live" announced its first patch of hosts for the new year.

Up first, making his Studio 8H debut, is actor-director John Krasinski. His episode is set to air on Saturday, Jan. 30. "The Office" star will be joined by musical guest Machine Gun Kelly.

"Aaaaaand cue the pinching myself. #SNL," he tweeted on Friday.

On Feb. 6, "Schitt’s Creek" creator-actor and Emmy-winner Dan Levy will make his debut accompanied by musical guest Phoebe Bridgers. "OMFG," he tweeted.

And on Feb. 13, Oscar-winner Regina King will host and Nathaniel Rateliff is set as the musical guest.

Krasinski was supposed to host in March 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed production of the late-night sketch series.

"SNL" returned for its 46th season on Oct. 3. 2020 hosts included Chris Rock, Bill Burr, Issa Rae, Adele, John Mulaney, Dave Chappelle, Jason Bateman, Timothée Chalamet and Kristen Wiig.

On "SNL"s last show of 2020, the show revealed cast member Alex Moffat as the new "SNL" President Joe Biden – hours after comedian Jim Carrey announced on Twitter that he was retiring from his short stint as Biden.

Vice President Kamala Harris will still be played by Emmy-winner Maya Rudolph, while mainstay Alec Baldwin will have to be replaced as former President Donald Trump.

"I don’t believe I’ve ever been this overjoyed to lose a job before!" Baldwin wrote on Twitter.

"Saturday Night Live" returns Saturday, Jan. 30 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC