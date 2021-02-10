Sarah Silverman responds to resurfaced Britney Spears jokes made in 2007: 'Unfortunate'

Sarah Silverman responded to the backlash she received over jokes she made about Britney Spears in 2007.

Renewed attention has been placed on the pop star after the release of the documentary "The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears." The documentary, which Spears did not participate in, delves into the media’s handling of her during her early days of fame as well as her ongoing conservatorship battle with her father.

With heightened scrutiny on those who came after Spears in the past came a resurfaced clip of Silverman mocking the star during the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards. At the time, the comedian made several jokes at the then-25-year-old performer’s expense following a lackluster opening performance of her song "Gimme More" at the same event.

"She’s 25 years old and she's already accomplished everything she's going to accomplish in her life," Silverman joked at the time. "It's mind-blowing. And she's so grown-up. She's a mother, you know? It's crazy. It's weird to think that just a few years ago on this very show, she was this, like, sweet, innocent little girl in slutty clothes riding around with a python."

Silverman went on to say that Spears’ two kids were "the cutest mistakes" and made jokes about Spears' vagina.

Soon after a Twiter user resurfaced the clips, Silverman took to Twitter to explain herself.

"I was known then 4 roasts. MTV asked me to mini-roast Britney after her big performance," she wrote. "While she was performing I was having diarrhea & going over my jokes. Had no idea she didn’t kill. Unfortunate. Art changes over yrs as we know more & the world changes."

The star then went after the person who shared the now-viral clip, writing: "I wish I could delete it but I can’t. But you are posting it for people to see. So r u trying to be kind or right?"

Silverman is not the only celebrity being taken to task for past behavior surrounding Spears that many are now deeming inappropriate. Diane Sawyer faced calls to apologize to the pop star earlier this week after the "Framing Britney Spears" documentary focused on a 2003 interview. In it, the interviewer took Spears to task over her breakup with Justin Timberlake.