Lionel Richie's daughter and Heidi Klum sizzle in swimsuit shots: PHOTOS

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum posted a cheeky Instagram reel of herself tanning topless poolside on a lounge chair, wearing nothing but a pair of black bikini bottoms.

She captioned the post, "Preparation," adding a sun emoji.

The supermodel has gotten backlash recently for posing in lingerie alongside her 20-year-old daughter, Leni Klum, in ads for the Italian brand Intimissimi. Despite the backlash, the mother-daughter duo remain unaffected.

"I always try to remember that no matter what you do, there will always be someone who doesn't like it," Leni told Glamour Germany in March. "You simply have no influence on it and shouldn't concentrate too much on the negative."

Sofia Richie

Lionel Richie's daughter Sofia Richie posted a carousel of photos on Instagram featuring her and her family enjoying some time together at the beach, captioning them with a singular sunflower emoji.

Included in the series of photos is a picture of Sofia lounging on a boat dressed in a blue and white checkered bikini while reading a book, and another shows her swimming in the ocean.

Other snapshots include a photo of her daughter wearing a matching blue and white checkered two-piece swimsuit and multiple photos of the ocean view.

"So beautiful. And she is getting so big," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another added, "Those baby legs and arms are so....adorable!!! Gorgeous!"

Valerie Bertinelli

Valerie Bertinelli posted a series of photos of her in a red bikini, showing off her slimmed-down figure and explaining to her followers how cold plunging has benefited her.

"My pool is 66°," she wrote in the caption. "Now, for a cold plunge that’s relatively warm. (that’s what they say whoever they are) but along with everything else I’ve been experimenting with, this has helped improve my mood, has reduced inflammation and it’s easier than filling my bath up with ice cubes."

Her celebrity friends, including Sammy Hagar and Tiffani Thiessen, took to the comments section to cheer on their friend.

"Definitely my kind of cold plunge," Hagar wrote, while Thiessen added, "you go girl. Come @plunge with me at my place. Always better to do with others."

Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev posted a series of "random moments" on her Instagram, featuring her spending time with her friends and fiancé, three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White.

Within the post is a video of the "Vampire Diaries" star sitting in a swimming pool in a black bikini, surrounded by birds that seem to want a bite of whatever it is she is eating.

Followers also got a glimpse of her wearing a red dress on a boat, playing with her dog, a close-up of her engagement ring with White sleeping with a pink eyemask on in the background and other sweet moments between the two.

"Nina wtf share your workout routine right now," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another added, "Queen!! I swear you get more gorgeous everyday!!!" A third fan chimed in with, "Dogy and fiance? Best timess!!!!"

Molly Sims

Molly Sims celebrated the second anniversary of her beauty brand YSE Beauty with a pool party, sharing photos of the event with her followers through a series of pics posted on Instagram.

In the photos, Sims can be seen sporting a black bikini, with gold chains as part of the straps. In one of the pics, she can also be seen wearing a sheer black cover-up and black sunglasses.

Sims could be seen getting in the celebratory mood as she posed in the pool lounging in an innertube branded with the YSE Beauty logo. The post also featured photos of her enjoying some ice cream on a warm spring day.

"Good golly Miss Molly. You get more gorgeous every year," one follower wrote in the comments section. Another added, "You look amazing mama."

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian stunned when she posed for a series of photos in a black bikini.

In the pics, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star can be seen walking along the beach in a black bikini top and a black skirt with a gold band on one side and one leg completely exposed.

"Living her BEST UNBOTHERED LIFE," one fan wrote in the comments section. A second fan added, "She’s said I’m busyyyyyyyyyy slivinggggggg," while a third said, "It’s giving beachy bombshell."