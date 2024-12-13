Sarah Michelle Gellar blames America's marriage woes on ‘disposable’ society

Sarah Michelle Gellar blames changes in societal values for the decline of long-lasting relationships.

In September, the 47-year-old actress and Freddie Prinze Jr., 48, who share two children, celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary. During an interview with Fox News Digital, alongside her "Dexter: Original Sin" co-star Patrick Gibson, Gellar reflected on the secrets to an enduring marriage.

"I think everything takes work in you, whether it's a friendship or a work relationship or a marriage," the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star said.

"You have to put the work in," she continued. "And we live in an extremely disposable society now."

"Your phone breaks, you don't fix it. You get a new one," Gellar added. "And I think that's a lot of the attitude toward relationships."

"And I don't know, maybe separate bathrooms," the actress joked.

Gellar and Prinze Jr. first met while filming the hit 1997 horror movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" and began dating in 2000. The couple announced their engagement in 2001 and tied the knot a year later in Mexico when Gellar was 24 and Prinze was 26.

Ahead of their nuptials, Prinze Jr. made an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," during which the shock jock waged a million-dollar bet that their marriage would not go the distance.

"So you're going to marry Sarah Michelle Gellar, even though you know that won't last?" Stern asked.

"Oh, absolutely it will last," Prinze Jr. replied.

"I wanna make a written bet with you," the radio host told him. "In about 10 years, you’re gonna hunt me down and go, ‘Howard, I owe you money.’"

On their 20th wedding anniversary, Gellar uploaded screenshots of the interview on her Instagram Story.

"@SternShow, I think you owe us," she wrote, via Us Weekly.

Prinze Jr. later shared Gellar's post on his Instagram Story and wrote, "She will not forget" along with two laugh-crying emojis.

During a 2019 interview with Us Weekly, Gellar told the outlet that "communication" was key to their successful marriage.

"It’s about being present," the New York native said. "Listening is the most important thing."

"We still make each other laugh. And we treat each other with respect," added Prinze Jr., who noted that after the pair shared their first kiss he "didn't go on another date."

"It was just Sarah," he gushed to the magazine.

The couple, who also co-starred in 2002's "Scooby-Doo" and the 2004 sequel "Scooby-Doo: Monsters Unleashed," welcomed their first child, daughter Charlotte Grace, in 2009. In 2012, Gellar gave birth to their son, Rocky James.

Gellar and Prinze Jr. both first rose to fame in the 1990s, and they became two of the era's biggest stars. While speaking with Fox News Digital, Gellar shared her thoughts on how celebrity life in the '90s differed from that of today.

"I would say the advent of social media and everybody having a camera phone," she said. "I think you had a lot more anonymity, which at times I think makes storytelling a little bit easier because people didn't know so much about your every move or even your show."

"It's hard to keep things spoiler-free," Gellar added. "It moves shows more indoors when you have to keep secrets."

The actress is starring in the new Showtime series "Dexter: Original Sin," which premiered on Dec. 13. "Dexter: Original Sin" is a prequel series to the network's hit serial killer show "Dexter," which starred Michael C. Hall in the titular role and ran for eight seasons from 2006 to 2013.

The plot synopsis for "Dexter: Original Sin" reads, "Set in 1991 Miami, "Dexter: Original Sin" follows Dexter (Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness."

"With the guidance of his father, Harry (Christian Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department."

Gellar is playing Dexter's new boss, Tanya Martin, the CSI chief at the Miami Metro Police Department. The show also stars Hall as the narrator, as well as Patrick Dempsey, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu, Reno Wilson and James Martinez.

During her interview with Fox News Digital, Gellar expressed her excitement over joining the cast of the prequel series, sharing that she was a big fan of "Dexter."

"I loved the original," she said. "And I never obviously got a chance to be a part of it. So in your head, you think, ‘That’s too bad. It would have been fun to be part of that canon."

Gellar continued, "And so then for it to come around again and be like, ‘Wait, I get the opportunity to be part of a show that I loved?' [it] becomes a dream opportunity."

Gibson told Fox News Digital that he "had so much fun" playing Dexter as a young man and portraying his journey.

"The Dexter that we all know is pretty fully formed by the time we pick up in season one of the original," he noted. "So getting to play someone at that phase in their life — I know I was very awkward at that time in my life."

"You're kind of like one foot as a teenager, one foot as an adult," Gibson added. "Adults don't take you seriously."

"Tanya Martin certainly doesn't take me seriously," he said with a laugh, gesturing at Gellar.

"You don't fit in with the people," the actress agreed.

"You're also not a kid," Gibson said. "And you're also experiencing a lot of these firsts. In this case, it just happens to be murdering people."

"Hey, we all have firsts," Gellar said.

"And you always remember your first time," Gibson said. "It isn't always the best."

The 29-year-old actor previously starred in the TV series "The Tudors," "The OA" and "Shadow and Bone" among other roles. While speaking with Fox News Digital, Gibson noted that "there were a lot of unique challenges" in playing a character who was already so familiar to audiences.

"Partly there was keeping the continuity with what Michael did," he said. "The thing that I loved about Michael's performance was that when you meet him, there's so much of himself in that role."

Gibson continued, "It was finding a balance of the two because obviously just doing an impression would be a little cold even for a psychopath."

"But then it was also just like remembering that," he added. "I think we're trained as actors to be empathetic on set. And you're working with some of the best actors ever."

"And like to remind yourself you can't be too affected by the situations that are going on and you are a lot more calculated than you might appear. That was a bit of a challenge."

New episodes of "Dexter: Original Sin" will air on Showtime every Friday until Feb. 14.