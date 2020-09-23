Cynthia Nixon weighs in on replacing Kim Cattrall with Sharon Stone in a potential 'Sex and the City 3' movie

The "Sex and the City" franchise is famous for putting four iconic female characters on television and the big screen, Kim Cattrall among them, but the star has made it known that she is ready to say goodbye to her character.

Cattrall, 64, played Samantha alongside Cynthia Nixon's Miranda in the franchise, and a third film was nearly ready to begin filming until Cattrall reportedly dropped out, allegedly because her participation hinged on Warner Bros. producing projects she had in development, which they nixed.

The studio ultimately chose not to move forward without all four of their leading ladies.

Since then, fans have suggested recasting the role, often throwing Sharon Stone's name into the mix.

Now, Stone, 62, is addressing such suggestions, alongside Nixon, who recently worked as her co-star in "Ratched."

"I did not hear about it," Stone said of the potential casting in an appearance on "What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." "But any time I could have an opportunity to work with Cynthia would be an honor to me."

Nixon, 54, was also present and recounted presenting at the Emmy Awards with her "SATC" co-stars and were praised for their outfits by Stone.

"I think Sharon would be, of course, totally amazing [as Samantha]," said Nixon. "Kim was incredibly great as Samantha, I think Sharon would totally make it her own."

The actress added: "I've also heard many people say -- including Kim Cattrall herself -- that if we were to have a different fourth woman that maybe it would be a woman of color this time, and I think that would be amazing as well."

Stone agreed.

Cattrall previously spoke about potential replacements for her character, naming Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey and more as possibilities.

"I am partial to @TheEllenShow but @Oprah was always my 1st," she tweeted last year after Sarah Jessica Parker suggested the "Finding Dory" star. "But then there are the goddess’s [sic.] @TiffanyHaddish or @SofiaVergara So many fabulous actresses to choose from that will make Samantha their own!"

"Sex and the City" began as a television show in 1998 and ran until 2004. The show starred Cattrall, Nixon, Parker and Kristin Davis.

The quartet reunited for two films, released in 2008 and 2010.