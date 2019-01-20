Sarah Hyland, Bryan Cranston and more stars attend 2019 Women's March events amid anti-Semitism controversy

"Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland and "Breaking Bad" actor Bryan Cranston were among the stars to attend Women's March events on Saturday, despite the recent controversy and allegations of anti-Semitism the movement has faced.

Cranston posted a video of marchers on Instagram from his balcony at the Belasco Theater in New York City, where he's starring in the play "Network," writing, "The Women’s March from my balcony at the Belasco Theater in New York! Exciting to witness and support these powerful women of all ages, colors and creeds. Change is coming! #womensmarch#womanempowerment #theatre#networkonbroadway."

On the West Coast, Hyland, as well as "Westworld" star Evan Rachel Wood, "Nashville" star Connie Britton, "Back to the Future" actress Lea Thompson, "Orange is the New Black" star Laverne Cox, "Spider-Man: Homecoming" actress Marisa Tomei, figure skater Adam Rippon, and singers Lance Bass and Ingrid Michaelson showed their support for feminist causes.

"Got to hang with these lovelies at the Women's March today," Wood captioned a photo of Britton and Michaelson.

She posted another photo, this time with Thompson, writing, "So much love for this bad—s of a woman. BTW we're making fists."

Other celebrities who wanted to attend were unable.

Comedian Amy Schumer, who's documented on her rough pregnancy on social media, posted a sonogram photo, writing, "Sending strength to all of the women marching today!! We won't stop cause we can't stop! Even my baby knows it."

"Big Little Lies" actress Laura Dern was scheduled to speak at the Los Angeles Women's March but her flight from Paris was delayed.

"The bad news is we're delayed. The great news is we're on Air France and our pilot is female and globally only three percent of pilots are female," Dern said in an Instagram story. "So while you're all marching, thank you so much. We have a lot of work to do so keep marching. Happy Women's March!"

The 2019 Women's March has been plagued by controversy.

In December, a former Women's March leader alleged that she was kicked out of the progressive group for being Jewish, which current leaders Tamika Mallory and Carmen Perez denied.

Meghan McCain recently grilled Mallory on "The View" and urged her to denounce Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan's anti-Semitic statements. Mallory refused to do so, saying simply, "That is not my language. It's not the way I speak." Co-founder Bob Bland, however, said the group previously denounced Farrakhan's remarks.

Mallory previously called Farrakhan "the greatest of all time" for his work in black communities.

Sarah Silverman expressed her disapproval of Mallory ahead of the 2019 Women's March, tweeting, "I cannot imagine having such mild feelings over such a furious hatred of an entire people. [Farrakhan] calls us termites. I’m heartbroken but im gonna stay hopeful because I don’t wanna give up on Tamika. (oh wow I s that how SHE feels about LF?) Oh this life…"

In December, actress and activist Alyssa Milano announced she would not attend the Women's March this year unless the group's founders denounced Farrakhan. "Will & Grace" star Debra Messing supported Milano's stance.

New York City hosted two competing marches: The Women's March led by Mallory, and a competing march, the Women’s March Alliance, which condemns anti-Semitism.