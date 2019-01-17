Sarah Silverman calls Women's March anti-Semitism reports 'heartbreaking,' says she won't give up on founder

Sarah Silverman called out the Women's March over its ties to anti-Semitism but said she is still holding out hope for co-founder Tamika Mallory after she failed to condemn controversial figure Louis Farrakhan.

Mallory appeared on "The View" Monday, where she was grilled by co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain over her ties to Farrakhan and for saying the Nation of Islam leader is the "greatest of all time because of what he’s done in black communities."

When Mallory was asked to expound on her comments and to condemn Farrakhan, who infamously called Jews "wicked," she refused to condemn his words and simply repeated to the hosts that she doesn’t agree.

Silverman, who is Jewish, Wednesday tweeted a video of Mallory's "View" appearance and said, "I cannot imagine having such mild feelings over such a furious hatred of an entire people."

She added, "[Farrakhan] calls us termites. I’m heartbroken but im gonna stay hopeful because I don’t wanna give up on Tamika. (oh wow I s that how SHE feels about LF?) Oh this life…"

During Mallory's "View" segment, McCain asked if she specifically disagreed with Farrakhan's rhetoric about Jewish people – to which Mallory said she doesn’t agree.

McCain asked, “Do you condemn them?”

Mallory refused to condemn the remarks to which McCain said, "You won’t condemn it."

“To be very clear, it’s not my language. It’s not the way that I speak,” Mallory said.

McCain then said Mallory was associating with "extreme anti-Semitism."

In a speech in February, Farrakhan praised Mallory and declared “the powerful Jews are my enemy.” Last year, a Washington state chapter of the Women's March disbanded in protest because of the national group's links to anti-Semitism.

Silverman is not the first in Hollywood to question the Women's March over its alleged ties to anti-Semitism. Liberal actress Alyssa Milano said late last year that she won’t speak at the next Women’s March unless its organizers condemn Farrakhan.

Milano's comments were backed by "Will &Grace" star Debra Messing who issued her support for Milano tweeting a simple message, “I stand with you @Alyssa_Milano.” The tweet was accompanied by an article from Advocate in which Milano shared her reasons for why she’ll refuse to speak at the march if asked by founders Linda Sarsour and Mallory.

