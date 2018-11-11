Debra Messing supports Alyssa Milano's decision to distance herself from Women's March leaders

“Will & Grace” star Debra Messing has issued public support to fellow actress and advocate, Alyssa Milano, for her decision to distance herself from the Women’s March organizers over their indirect support of anti-semitism.

Last week, Messing tweeted a simple message, “I stand with you @Alyssa_Milano.” The tweet was accompanied by an article from Advocate in which Milano shared her reasons for why she’ll refuse to speak at the march if asked by founders Linda Sarsour and Tamika Mallory.

Milano, who has been a vocal advocate of the #MeToo movement and recently protested the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, said she was unhappy with the lack of real denouncement by the organizers of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan for his anti-semitic remarks.

“Any time that there is any bigotry or anti-Semitism in that respect, it needs to be called out and addressed. I’m disappointed in the leadership of the Women’s March that they haven’t done it adequately,” Milano told the outlet.

Messing’s showing of support comes just after a recent episode of her NBC series dealt with her character sharing a #MeToo story with her father about his friend sexually assaulting her when she was 15.