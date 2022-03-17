Sarah Ferguson visits Ukrainian refugees in Poland

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, met with Ukrainian refugees in Poland on Thursday.

Ferguson, 62, shared on Twitter that Poland has taken in about 1.7 million refugees so far.

"The invasion of Ukraine is heartbreaking to watch. So many families are being separated and displaced," she wrote.

"I'm honoured to be welcomed to Poland today by Rafał Trzaskowski and meeting Ukrainian refugees. Poland has taken in at least 1.7m so far."

Warsaw Mayor Trzaskowski has been directly helping Ukrainian citizens in need.

Ferguson went on to share that her charity, Sarah’s Trust, has donated three trucks full of supplies to the refugees in Poland.

"My charity Sarah’s Charity is doing all it can to help: so far we have sent three articulated lorries with supplies from UK donors to support Ukrainian refugees in Poland. I'm here to learn from Rafał Trzaskowski what more we can do. So many people are caught up in this conflict.."

Ferguson highlighted one family she directly met, Olga and her children, who have benefited from the refugee housing and supplies.

"Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski showed me around one of the buildings giving refuge to families including Olga and her young children. He told me how an extra 9,000 children have arrived in Warsaw’s schools over the last 10 days and there’s a real shortage of teachers. Warsaw needs our help."

Ferguson has been using her social media platforms to raise awareness for the refugees in Poland for several weeks. On Internal Women’s Day, Ferguson sent out a special tweet dedicated to the "courageous and brave women in Ukraine and Afghanistan".

"Today on International Women’s Day all the courageous and brave women in the Ukraine & Afghanistan fill me with humility. Defending their country, protecting their children & leaving behind their loved ones, they are a huge inspiration to us all globally #internationalwomensday," she wrote.