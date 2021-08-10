Sarah Ferguson reveals what Princess Diana would have thought of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘Megxit’

Sarah Ferguson has announced what she thinks her pal Princess Diana would have thought of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step back as senior royals.

The Duchess of York made a special appearance on Australian radio station KIIS 1065 when she was asked to comment about the late royal’s sons Prince Harry and Prince William.

"I think they’re exceptional," said the 61-year-old, as quoted by U.K.’s Independent on Tuesday.

"Diana would be very proud of her sons and I think they’re exceptional, exceptional boys with exceptional wives and fabulous children and so I think that she would be going, ‘YES!’" Ferguson shared.

When asked about what Diana would have really thought of Harry’s bombshell decision alongside his wife Meghan Markle, Ferguson didn’t think twice.

"I think that what she would have been is very proud of very boys standing tall and firm," she said. "They’re very like her and I think that she would be proud."

Ferguson, who shared a close friendship with Diana, added that the princess would have loved being a grandmother.

"Oh my goodness, can you imagine the grandmother races that we would have together?" said Ferguson, as quoted by the outlet. "The parties… I would bounce her off the bouncy castle, that’s for sure. Although she would outrun me, she always outran me. She was like a gazelle. And of course, you know, her tinkering laughter… what a beautiful woman."

"And I’m glad we’re still talking about her and I’m glad there’s a statute to her and that we honor her," she added.

Diana passed away in 1997 from injuries she sustained in a Paris car crash. She was 36.

Markle, a former American actress, became the Duchess of Sussex when she married Harry, 36, in May 2018 at Windsor Castle. The couple welcomed a son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departures from royal duties began in 2020 over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes towards the former "Suits" star, 40. The family now resides in the coastal city of Montecito, Calif.

In the wake of quitting royal duties, they gave an explosive TV interview to Oprah Winfrey in March, in which the couple described painful comments about how dark Archie’s skin might be before his birth. The duchess talked about the intense isolation she felt inside the royal family that led her to contemplate suicide.



Buckingham Palace said the allegations of racism made by the couple were "concerning" and would be addressed privately.

On June 4, the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The child is eighth in line to the British throne.



The name pays tribute to both Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and his late mother Diana.

Ferguson, who was married to Diana’s brother-in-law Prince Andrew from 1986 until 1996, has recently written a historical romance fictionalizing the life and loves of her great-great-great aunt.

Her book, titled "Her Heart for a Compass," is set in the Victorian era and is "about daring to follow your heart against the odds."

Publisher Mills & Boon, a romance imprint of British publisher Harlequin UK, said the story is based on Ferguson's ancestor, Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott, who fled an arranged marriage and "the confines of polite society."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.