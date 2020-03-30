Sam Smith changes 'To Die For' album title and release date amid coronavirus outbreak

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Sam Smith is making some changes in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

The 27-year-old singer announced on Monday that their upcoming album will no longer be called "To Die For" and will be delayed in release.

‘LIVING ROOM CONCERT' OFFERS UNIQUE GLIMPSE INTO STARS' HOMES, LIVES DURING SELF-ISOLATION

"I have done a lot of thinking the last few weeks and I feel that the title of my album and imminent release doesn't feel right," the announcement read. "So I have come to the decision to continue working on the album and make some important changes and additions."

The now-untitled album was originally set to be released on June 5. The album is set to include the songs "How Do You Sleep?" and "Dancing with a Stranger," both of which have already been released.

"I will be renaming my album and pushing back the release date -- both of which are to be confirmed at this time," the statement continued. "Don't worry though, there will be an album this year, I promise!"

JON BON JOVI DISCUSSES PRINCE HARRY COLLABORATION ON INVICTUS GAMES SONG

Smith explained that they have plans to release "some new music over the next few months" while fans wait.

"Thank you for always being by my side and for your understanding and patience," they concluded. "I always want to do right by you. Always."

No new title or release date has been revealed.

Smith's announcement comes just days after Lady Gaga made a similar one, stating that the release of her upcoming album has also been delayed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On social media, Gaga, 34, said that “after a lot of deliberation, I've made the incredibly tough decision to postpone the release of Chromatica. I will announce a new 2020 release date soon."