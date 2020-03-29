Jon Bon Jovi discusses Prince Harry collaboration on Invictus Games song

Jon Bon Jovi is lending a helping hand to Prince Harry.

The 58-year-old rock star recently re-recorded his song "Unbroken," originally used for a documentary, as a single for Prince Harry's Invictus Games, featuring a choir from the games.

"I was called upon to write that song for a documentary in America, it came out late last year, called 'To Be of Service,'" Bon Jovi told Entertainment Tonight. "And though I had never served, it was going to be a daunting task. I was the narrator, talking about soldiers with PTSD and service dogs. Difficult song to write. But even as I was writing it for this documentary, I thought on a parallel course about the Invictus Games and the British soldiers."

The Invictus Games are a series of adaptive sports competitions in the U.K. for disabled veterans. The event was created by Harry, 35.

"So I sent it to Prince Harry knowing that they had this choir," continued Bon Jovi. "And after months of getting up and through the changing hymn, he loved the idea."

Then came the announcement that Harry and Markle, 38, had chosen to "step back" from their royal duties, which Bon Jovi thought indicated the end of his partnership with the prince.

"But I got a call two days later saying, 'Oh, no, no, no, not only is it not falling apart but it's the first thing on his docket when he comes back. We're doing this,'" said the "It's My Life" singer.

He added: "So I went to England before COVID took over. We went to the famed Abbey Road Studios and with the Invictus choir re-recorded the band's song and released it today with them, for them, as a battle cry for all those men and women who have served."

Coronavirus concerns have caused this year's Invictus Games to be delayed until 2021.

News recently broke that Markle and Harry have relocated from Canada to Los Angeles, but Bon Jovi said he didn't offer much in the way of advice to the royal duo upon their move.

"It's not for me to give advice to a man like that. They’ve got it figured out," Bon Jovi said. "It was a real pleasure to work with him and to get to know him a little bit."

"I’ve met his brother before and I’ve met his dad before. I met his grandma before," explained the musician. "I’ve performed for all of them over the years. So this completed the circle. I wish them both all the very best. He’s a sweetheart."