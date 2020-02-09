Oscars 2020: Salma Hayek, Penelope Cruz share adorable moment together on red carpet

Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz shared an adorable moment together at the red carpet before the Oscars.

The two actresses were spotted holding hands while fangirling over each other on the red carpet. The two actresses are attending the awards show as presenters for the night — with Cruz presenting the award for best foreign language film and Hayek best sounding editing.

Cruz, 45, stunned at the red carpet with a custom-made black silk Chanel gown. Cruz’s dress was topped off with a bow and a white flower.

Hayek, 53, also turned heads with her attire — rocking a custom white silk Gucci dress, completing the outfit with Boucheron jewelry, a goddess-themed headpiece and a neatly-tied high bun.

Prior to the event, Hayek announced on Instagram that she would arrive at the awards show late.

“Late for the #Oscars but almost there! ✨ ¡Tarde para los #Oscars pero casi allí!,” Hayek wrote in her post.