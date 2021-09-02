Salma Hayek celebrates 55th birthday by showing off her curves in bright blue one-piece

Salma Hayek celebrated her 55th birthday by showing off her body in a one-piece bathing suit Thursday on Instagram.

The "Grown Ups" star posed in a bright blue one-piece swimsuit with her hair pulled half-up, half-down.

"Happy 55th birthday to me," she captioned the photo. "looking forward to new adventures #grateful."

Hayek added a salsa dancer emoji.

Hayek previously told Entertainment Tonight that sharing bikini photos was "liberating" for her.

"I had to lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end of last year," she explained during an interview published in February.

"I'm glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame on it, because it was the first week of the vacation," Hayek continued.

The movie star continued to post the photos long after her vacation ended.

"People are sick of it but I'm going to let them take a break," she told Entertainment Tonight. "They're going to think I'm wearing a bikini every day. No, they're all from the same location."